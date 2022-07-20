In plainspoken words bereft of Churchillian oratory, selectmen on Tuesday reminded their fellow citizens why the COVID-19 pandemic represented Foxboro Cable Access’ finest hour.
More than two years after the emerging health crisis prompted widespread changes in how government conducts the public’s business, selectmen presented a special Award of Excellence to the non-profit, largely volunteer-staffed local broadcast agency established in January 1984.
“It was truly a remarkable thing you guys did during the COVID pandemic — it was above and beyond what anybody could have asked,” said Selectman Mark Elfman, who led the presentation.
Prior to the pandemic’s onset in early 2019, local government cablecasts were essentially limited to school committee and selectmen’s meetings, with student athletics and community events rounding out the weekly listings.
But when health agencies began closing schools, government offices and even non-essential businesses in an effort to limit virus transmission, demand for cablecast and live-streaming services exploded almost overnight.
“It just seemed to me you had the ability to pivot on a dime, for us to be able to hold remote meetings, have remote access, how to get business done while keeping our employees and our residents safe,” Elfman said.
“We are truly grateful for everything you did over the past two years and continue to do bringing government meeting and information to residents.”
Accepting the award on behalf of Foxboro Cable Access, executive director Michael Webber recalled the day that school technology director Aaron Hyre phoned him and said that a Zoom meeting had to be arranged for that evening.
“I was in the car and happened to be near a Best Buy,” Webber said. “So I turned around and kind of figured out what we needed to cobble this together.”
Accompanied by FCA board members Rick Plasmati and Matt Shea, Webber said that Foxboro was fortunate in having recently acquired the technical scaffolding to allow a range of in-person, hybrid and fully remote meeting options.
“The town was in a good position, technology-wise, to be able to do this,” Webber said. “Imagine trying to do this from the former town hall building.”
Although the transition may have appeared seamless, Webber thanked cable access volunteers who stepped up to coordinate technical services for numerous town boards and committees.
In particular, he singled out Paul Beck, who was operating the cable booth at Tuesday night’s selectmen’s meeting, and Foxboro High School student Alexa Correia, whose contributions helped make possible the abrupt expansion of cable services.
“Certainly, during the pandemic everybody in town was just trying to do what they could to help out,” Webber said. “We’re proud of ourselves.”
According to Town Manager William Keegan, Webber likewise deserves credit — both for his own time in the broadcast booth and inspired leadership as well.
“Mike never said no to anyone, I think, on the planet,” Keegan said. “When we asked him to do something he just was there for us at a moment’s notice — and that goes for everyone at cable access, period.”
Because of FCA’s efforts in providing both remote and public access, Foxboro was able to hold 94 public meetings in 2020 and 124 in 2021.
Webber said it was interesting to consider how the pandemic experience has altered expectations for government participation — and has already prompted officials to rethink the state Open Meeting Law.
At present, an exemption from the law allowing remote participation at public meetings has been extended to March 2023, and Keegan suggested that state legislators may well make it permanent.
“It’s become so popular, and actually quite convenient for people, to key into a meeting and be able to present from their homes or offices,” Keegan said. “I think it’s a very positive outcome from a very difficult time.”