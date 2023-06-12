Judging by the bright smiles on everyone’s faces Saturday, there is no doubt that this year’s Founders Day was once again a great success.
Events kicked into gear with the annual parade, which featured plenty of local groups from baseball teams to marching bands, as well as local residents like Mike Cataldo of Foxboro, who brought along his 1931 Ford Model-A Tudor Sedan.
Cataldo said it’s something of a family tradition to drive classic cars along the parade route.
“I used to ride with my Dad and now I’ve got my own (classic) car and I am in the parade. I am very excited. It’s a generational thing. I grew up in Foxboro and the town got a lot of good people in it and I enjoy seeing the community,” he said.
Anil Mogalla came to walk in the parade with his son Tanush, 8, who is a member of the Cub Scout Pack 176. It was their first time walking in the parade, but they have been attending as spectators for the past eight years.
“It’s lively here,” Anil Mogalla said.
Marie Bagunda, an 11th-grade Foxboro High School student, marched with the Foxboro Rotary Club along with her mother Jackie Bagunda for the second year.
“My first time was last year. It’s really fun and I actually enjoy it. I really look forward to the parade. I love walking in the parade,” Bagunda said.
Joey Lombardi, an eighth-grade Ahern Middle School student, has been attending the event for years.
“Honestly, Founders Day is a great day,” said Lombardi who came to the field with a bunch of his friends from Ahern.
Elizabeth Estabrook, the owner of a mobile coffee company called “Lady Sunshine Coffee” based out of West Bridgewater, came to Founders Day with a 1984 van after hearing of the event from resident Rachel Calabrese, who is a founder and executive director of Confikids.
“I’ve been working with Rachel with a couple of non-profit events, and she invited us to come here,” said Estabrook, adding that all proceeds from the sales at the event are going to be donated to Confikids. “There are so many events. There is a cow across the way, there are games. It is a good day,” Estabrook said.
Emma Brelsford, youth services librarian at Boyden Library, enjoyed her first Founders Day experience.
“It is so much fun. I was in the library float in the horse carriage and we saw so many library patrons on the streets in the parade. It was a really fun time and the field is incredible. There are so many nonprofit organizations here. It’s really nice to see this is bringing the community together,” Brelsford said.
Chris Hall of North Attleboro, who brought his daughter Ella Welch, a sixth-grader at Joseph McCourt Middle School in Cumberland, said he has been to Founders Day for many years because he grew up in the town.
“My favorite part is of course the parade and the fireworks,” he said.
Following the parade, there were dozens of activities occurring at Booth Playground, including cow chip bingo and a firefighting demonstration by the town's fire department.
Lt. Don Treannie III who serves as president of the Foxboro Firefighters Association, said firefighters look forward to the event every year.
“We’ve been doing this demonstration now for probably a good 10 to 15 years. So, it’s something we love to do and love to volunteer. It’s good to get people to be educated on what real life is and this is a real life scenario,” he said of the demonstration. “This is what we deal with when we have fires and I think a lot of the time people don’t recognize exactly what the dangers of a fire are and how you can keep yourself safe and have (working) smoke detectors.”
In addition to the traditional parade, field day, musicians, fire demonstration, doll carriage and wagon parade, and a fireworks show, this year, the street hockey rink at Booth Field held the first annual Warrior Cup street hockey tournament organized by a group of Foxboro moms.
The group, led by Jill Callinan, mom of sixth-grade Ahern Middle School student Tyler Melanson, saw an opportunity to start an event. She knew her son and his hockey teammates would love it because hockey is one of the few sports not offered by the town.
They had more than 60 kids signed up, ranging in age from 6-14 for the tournament.
Over the course of five hours, including a slight rain delay to dry the rink with leaf blowers, a total of 13 games were held for kids in three age categories: mites for kindergarten through second grade, squirts for grades three and four and peewees and bantams for grades five through eight. Winners were KP Blazers in the mites category, Warriors in the squirts category and Sin Bins in the peewee/bantams division.
Jackie D’Andrea offered a list of thanks for helping with the event: "A big thank you to our referee for the day, Jake Mercier, our event coordinator Jill Callinan, and our diehard group of volunteers — Lori and Dave Cavanaugh Greg D’Andrea, Julia Mercier, Sheila Spear, Tara Marchi, and Katie Wells who kept score, ran the clock, designed our logo, ensured our kids had prizes, and gave their time to make this event a huge success. Special shout outs go to Chris Petty, Anthony Marchi, and Ben Greenfield for breaking out the leaf blowers to dry off the rink so our oldest skaters could compete after it rained. Thank you to Grace Yucatonis (age 16) and Cate Noone (age 15)."
All proceeds will go towards funding the upcoming middle school hockey season.
During the school year, a group of boys from the middle school met weekly to play pick-up street hockey at Booth Playground. Their moms took the idea one step farther and organized the Warrior Cup as a way to raise awareness about and funds for the middle school hockey league.
Costs for the annual Founders Day event are offset through a major fundraising drive and contributions from individuals and businesses across town.
Samantha Bailey, who works as a Major Gifts Officer at Brown University, has been volunteering as part of the fundraising team for Founders Day for the past four years.
“We send letters to all of the businesses in town that we can, submit applications for grant funding, do personal outreach to the community, host the Rocket Drive, and have a table for all local, state, and federal elections. We also have a great raffle during the day, and cow chip bingo is back this year. Different volunteers lead various efforts, but everyone always lends a hand when they can,” she said.
Bailey said the fireworks are by and large the biggest expense and have increased substantially year after year.
Scott O’Donnell, Founders Day committee chairman, said he was pleased with the size of the crowd this year.
“We got the lobster rolls. We got the Boy Scouts with their fries and fireworks. It was a great turnout,” O’Donnell said.