The Foxborough Regional Charter School confirmed Tuesday that the school’s executive director was placed on leave last week because of concerns about his social media posts.
The action against Luis R. Soria was taken last Wednesday, but the school did not give a reason in an email to staff and parents, saying only that it was investigating the matter.
In a statement issued Tuesday afternoon, Kathleen Crawford, chairwoman of the school’s board of trustees said, “Upon receipt of concerns regarding his social media posts, Dr. Soria was placed on leave last week.”
“We are currently conducting a thorough investigation. As this is a confidential personnel matter and an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment any further at this time,” Crawford said.
Soria, who has been on the job for less than a year, could not be reached for comment.
Sources told The Sun Chronicle the social media post was a Tik Tok page purportedly from Soria’s account. The account could not be found in a search by The Sun Chronicle.
Soria was hired last April and previously served as principal at the Kelly School in Holyoke, where he was also the district’s assistant superintendent and chief academic officer.