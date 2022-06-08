Tayla Alfred has learned a lot in her career at the charter school in Foxboro.
At least one of those lessons has been that not all maladies are visible.
Alfred, 18, a resident who recently graduated from the Foxboro Regional Charter School, was among the founders, along with classmates Kayra Homicile and Kusumita Savaram, of the school’s Student Advocacy Group, a safe space for students to interface with administrators on issues of equity and inclusion, and for which she was honored with a special inaugural cord at graduation which she proudly wore.
Holly Alfred, a mother of Tayla, said her daughter is an amazing young woman with a lot of heart and there are many important lessons to be learned from her experience.
Tayla has dealt with chronic health issues since very young, most of which have pain as a common feature.
“I passed these on to her so I know what it’s like to live with chronic pain. It changes you. It drains you,” Holly said. “Tayla’s journey has been the same, yet she pushed her mind and body to still achieve at the highest levels, graduating with multiple honors with a year of college credit from Bristol Community College.”
Tayla said she has not had the chance to set her dreams over the last four years.
“Many graduates will say they dream of finding happiness or having the adventure of a lifetime at college. However, I believe if we are constantly searching for happiness instead of being present, we are bending to what my friend put as her senior quote a ‘psychological denial.’
“I will be enjoying the sun and taking in this very moment so my subconscious can heal from the constant stress of academic achievement,” Tayla said.
She said she wants to have more moments of mental calm, physical harmony, and more human connections.
“Long term, I would love to own my own home with a greenhouse to supply all my veggies, living in the mountains, in a place where the sun always shines. But ‘til then my dream is to find what brings me joy now,” Tayla said.
Her mother said the life lesson she learned from her daughter is that helping others is good medicine for your illness.
Holly said despite her challenges, Tayla looked outward and recognized that her classmates were in pain of a different kind — from discrimination and the mental health fallout of the pandemic.
Then she took action and created two survival guides for remote learning, one for middle school and one for high school.
It included stakeholder interviews with kids, parents and teachers so they could hear each other’s voices and everyone would know they’re not alone.
Tayla also wrote a series of articles in the school newspaper on various self-care topics and advocated for practical changes at school to support the mental health of students.
Holly said: “Some illnesses are invisible, so be kind,” noting her daughter was often misjudged and misunderstood because she was young, female, and appeared healthy.
“They never saw her collapse at day’s end or work herself into a flare that left her bed bound. They didn’t see the grueling five weeks she spent over winter break as a patient at Children’s Hospital Pediatric Pain Program, 8 hours a day, 5 days a week. Or the countless other hours spent in multidisciplinary treatments. So be kind. Don’t judge. You never know what a person, even a young person, is going through,” she said.
Tayla has a clear message for others.
“Don’t be defined by your disability. Don’t be defined by stereotypes or others’ prejudice. Define yourself by working hard and creatively around whatever challenges life throws at you even at a young age. Don’t stop planning and dreaming out of fear of what may come next. And bring your friends with you as you soar.”
Tayla is attending Framingham State University this fall majoring in health and wellness.
She said her goal is to become an integrative health coach because she was inspired by her functional medicine nurse practitioner, a woman of color, who educates her patients and encourages them to do their own research in the pursuit of mental health and well-being.
“I hope to contribute to filling the growing need for representation in healthcare. I want to educate others on how to better communicate with their doctors, advocate for themselves during appointments, and create plans that incorporate healthy routines and lifestyles,” Tayla said.