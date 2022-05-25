A day after the elementary school shooting massacre in Uvalde, Texas, students and teachers at the Foxborough Regional Charter School were told to stay in place Wednesday afternoon for what turned out to be a false report of an active shooter.
The incident, reported about 1:25 p.m., prompted a heavy police presence at the school off Route 140, according to school and police officials.
Students returned to their normal activities after police conducted a systematic search of all of the buildings on campus and found no threats, Annie Azarloza and Heidi Berkowitz, co-interim executive directors at the school said in an email to parents.
Several officers remained at the school to investigate the false threat, the school administrators said, and to provide a security presence until dismissal.
Some charter school mothers who asked to remain anonymous described a harrowing ordeal because of the false shooter scare, for both them and their children.
One said she got a phone call in the afternoon that someone posted a report of many police cruisers going to the school. She drove to the school with memories of her children since birth going through her head. When she tried to pick her children up an officer said the situation was under investigation and she couldn’t go in.
She said that after she reunited her children, her oldest told her that students were locked down and holding their hands in the dark. Some started to pray in different languages and some made a video saying, “I love you, Mom, if I don’t make it back,” she said.
Another mother said her child told her some students were wetting their pants out of fear and one of her children thought she was going to get shot and would never see her mother again. When they reunited after the school bus dropped them off, the mom said they were crying and ran to her.
Before the incident, parents and students were already on edge about the shooting in Texas, where a gunman killed 19 elementary school students and two teachers on Tuesday.
On Wednesday morning, a couple of Foxboro parents sending their children to school were both sad and anxious in light of the tragedy in Texas, the latest shooting spree to take place in the nation’s schools.
Erica DuPlessis, mother of Caitlyn, 10, and Cameron, 7, both Burrell Elementary students, said it’s horrifying to think about and she had a lot of anxiety. But as a parent, there are so many things to worry about.
“I try to focus on the reality that those situations are rare, although media coverage may make it seem so likely to happen. I’m very comfortable with the steps that our schools and public safety officers have taken to prevent these tragedies in our community,” DuPlessis said.
She said she never would consider not sending her children to school, but it’s tough as a parent to decide how much or how little to tell kids about it, knowing they will probably discuss it in school.
Maura Buglione said her heart is heavy today thinking about the Robb Elementary School shooting.
“How can we put more mental health supports in place to prevent children/young adults from becoming murderers? Why do we not have nationwide laws banning assault rifles? The questions are endless, and the sadness is deep for families who will have a broken heart forever,” Buglione said.
‘Work together’
She said as a parent of two Foxboro elementary school students, who are in the first and fourth grades, she wishes she could believe that her children are entirely safe going to school, but repeated school shootings make that difficult.
“We need to work together to do anything and everything we can to prevent these tragedies from happening in the future,” Buglione said.
In response to police stepping up patrols in the wake of what happened in Texas, Ketta Fredette called for more patrols in a post to a The Sun Chronicle Facebook page.
“This should be done every day … police need to be more present … I want to see more policemen out on patrol,” Fredette said.
Said Judy Limpus Heath: “When is enough actually enough? How many children have to die before they put controls in place to stop the gun violence?”
Local authorities issued assurances aimed at helping to calm parents and others.
In Attleboro, Mayor Paul Heroux said there are reactive and proactive systems in place to protect students. One is a $500,000 gunshot detection system currently in eight of the nine Attleboro schools.
The system is designed to cut police response time.
“If we reduce police response time, we save lives,” Heroux said.
Heroux said city and school officials have “hardened” schools as targets “by making sure that doors are closed, locked, and fortified.”
He added that the new high school has “bullet-proof/shatter-proof glass at the entrances so a shooter cannot shoot their way into a school.”
Heroux said he does not support guns in schools but “other non-lethal responses are being looked at.”
Extra precautions were taken on Wednesday in Attleboro schools, Superintendent David Sawyer said, in addition to increased police patrols.
In Seekonk, School Superintendent Rich Drolet said police patrols have been stepped up in his community as well.
“Like many of you, we worry about the frequency of shooting events across our country, and we understand the anxiety that many of our students, staff, and families may be experiencing,” Drolet said.
“Student and staff safety is our top priority, and we work collaboratively with the Seekonk police department and Seekonk fire department,” he said.
He and other school and police officials said the ALICE protocol has been implemented in schools and teachers have been trained in it. ALICE stands for Alert-Lockdown-Inform-Counter-Evacuate.
Security cameras monitor for threats and each school has a crisis/safety team and emergency response team, he said.
Attleboro schools also have security cameras.
In Foxboro, School Superintendent Amy Berdos sent an email to families late Tuesday reading: “We are heartbroken for our colleagues and their students and families in Texas. The tragic loss of life because of a school shooting is incomprehensible. Helping to ensure that our students are emotionally safe in relation to the horrific news about the shooting is another important responsibility we all share.”
Parents were referred to guidance from the American Psychological Association for useful and practical help and the National Association of School Psychologists.
Berdos also pointed them to the resource “Talking to Children About Violence: Tips for Parents and Teachers” provided by the NASP.
“Counselors, social workers and psychologists are available in our schools to provide support to students, staff and parents/guardians,” she told parents. “Do not hesitate to reach out to any member of our school community including our administrative team if we can help support you in any way.”
In Norton, School Superintendent Joseph Baeta said officials communicated with families and staff Tuesday night. He said safety protocols were in place and a “crisis team” had been notified. Baeta did not reveal what was said to the families.
In a statement, Merrie Najimy, president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, said the anguish brought on by the massacre in Texas “is matched only by the outrage growing from the fact that we as a nation are failing to protect our students and educators in the buildings that should be among the safest places in any community.”
“There are no excuses — and no ‘inalienable rights’ — that can justify the deaths of 19 children who were in their fourth-grade classroom or the murder of the two educators also killed during (Tuesday’s) carnage,” Najimy said.
“Our nation needs to take bold and immediate action to control the flow of firearms in our society,” she said.
Najimy noted that the 18-year-old shooter in Texas legally purchased two firearms and that gun lobbyists have blocked attempts in Congress to expand the background check system and “take other reasonable steps.”
Beyond gun laws, Najimy said schools do not have an adequate number of counselors or nurses or enough funding to ensure class sizes that allow educators “to sufficiently build nurturing and supportive relationships with every student.”