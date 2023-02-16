Valentines made by the children of Butterfly Landing Family Child Care were delivered to the Meals on Wheels program at the Rodman Center and the Foxboro Council on Aging for Valentine’s Day
It is the 12th year that the child care center has created Valentines for local seniors.
Children attending the program, ages 5 months to 4 years old made handcrafted valentines with help from their Family Child Care Provider Laura Feeney.
The children painted, drew, and made creations with stickers and collage for individual Valentines as well as a poster.
“The children were so excited to create all of these Valentines for their senior friends in Foxboro,” Feeney said. “They were laughing and chatting while they painted and glued! This annual project creates a sense of community and is a wonderful learning opportunity for the children.”