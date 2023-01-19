By JURI LOVE
For The Foxboro Reporter
"Kids are our future so we need to look out for them."
That quote, from Doug Suess, one of the members of the Foxboro Child Sex Abuse Awareness Committee sums up his – and the boards—passion for building a safer community. And part of that effort is a push to get the state Legislature to pass a bill to expand the definition of who is considered a mandated reporter – people required to report suspected child abuse or neglect to authorities.
The Rev. Bill Dudley said the committee plans to meet next month with State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, and state Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, primary sponsors of the bill, to discuss a push to get the legislation passed and on the governor’s desk to await a signature.
"Massachusetts has among the worst laws in the entire country to protect kids (from child sex abuse)" Dudley said.
Individuals including physicians, nurses, teachers, police officers and firefighters are already considered mandated reporters. The bill includes more language to include other mandated reporters, including recreational service provides for scouting, day camps and public library personnel.
"You never know which kid could be affected by this, it's not always so obvious and if it was, everyone would be doing a better job of catching predators," Suess said.
The push for the bill is just one way the committee is working to raise awareness about child sexual abuse in the wake of disclosures in 2012 that former local school teacher, scoutmaster and swim instructor William Sheehan molested dozens of boys in incidents going back 50 years. While criminal charges were brought against Sheehan, he was never prosecuted and lived out his last days with advanced Alzheimer’s disease in a Florida nursing home before dying in 2019.
"We won't be able to erase what Bill Sheehan did to these kids, at least 50 kids or more that he was involved with. All we can do is try to open people's eyes to what happened to the past that could still be happening now,” said committee Chairman Bob Correia.
For 2023, the committee's other main goal is not only having ongoing training in the town of Foxboro with the various segments that they work with and getting more trainers but also pass the bill that they have proposed to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in the past.
"We had 100 percent done with our football and cheerleading, currently I am working with youth basketball and baseball. They've already reached out to me this year about making sure that their non-trained people are getting trained. That's been my focus. The awareness part of it," Suess said.