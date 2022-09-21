People gathered at Foxboro Common this past weekend to advocate for more understanding and unity in the world.
The Foxboro Rotary Club hosted the second annual Peace Day on Saturday, which attracted people from the community and beyond. The event consisted of dozens of local vendors, kids’ activities, some international and local performers, and speakers all trying to promote peace.
Ian Cox, who lives in Glasgow, Scotland, attended the event while visiting his daughter Brin Cox, who lives in Foxboro. He said it’s really important to talk to people and promote a bit of peace and harmony in the world.
His daughter brought her children and other family members because she feels, especially in this day and age, the divide between people is getting bigger.
“We need to focus on bringing people together and focusing on what matters and what we have in common, rather than what we may disagree with,” she said. “It’s all about love and just coming together as a community even in a small town of Foxboro, or a larger city of Boston, or for the world. We just need more peace and love and share that feeling.”
The Rotary has been trying to promote peace by aligning with the International Day of Peace, also officially known as World Peace Day, which is a United Nations-sanctioned holiday observed annually on Sept. 21.
It is dedicated to world peace, and specifically the absence of war and violence, such as might be occasioned by a temporary ceasefire in a combat zone for humanitarian aid access. The day was first celebrated in 1981 and is observed by many nations, political groups, military groups, and individuals.
Performers at Foxboro’s Peace Day included the Colonial Pipers Bagpipe Band, who shared Celtic music marching around the Common playing bagpipes and drums, Pooja Tiwari from India who showcased traditional Indian dance, Elite Dance Center, Evens Gregorie, an award-winning singer-songwriter from Haiti who shared his original songs in Haitian Creole and English, Shimokita Bam Bam (Phil Harris of Sharon) featuring African American Blues and Japanese Pop original songs, and Studio G Dance Company.
Speakers included Kristy McDougall from Norfolk Advocates for Children, Christopher Rappold from Personal Best Karate, State Sen. Paul Feeney, and Norfolk County Commissioner Richar Staiti.
Jessica Henerson, senior youth services librarian at Boyden Library, read books about peace during kindness storytime.
Jimmy Brennan, an eighth grader at Ahern Middle School attended the event with a group of his friends.
“I like peace and I think it’s a great thing,” Brennan said.
He thinks peace is important because in order to have a good functioning town, you need everybody to get along.
Diane Krentzman Porter, president of Foxboro Rotary Club, said she was very excited to see a strong turnout, especially since the club and committee of Peace Day has worked hard for several months planning the event.
“It’s such a beautiful day and I think that the performers, the speakers, everyone is just promoting the whole thing that we’ve wanted all along,” she said. “We’re all individuals and we all are here to make our world a better place.”
Unfortunately, she has experienced antisemitism, sexism, and violence herself.
“To me, there’s nothing worse than feeling alone in this world. If we can find a person to just try and reach out and make another person feel just a little better, I’ve done my job as a Rotarian and as an individual,” Porter said.
Three Foxboro High School students from the Interact Club, Aine Fitzpatrick, 17, Jaydan Fabe, 17 and Ciara Fitzpatrick, 15, worked at the kids’ table, which offered activities like face painting and a scavenger hunt.
Fitzpatrick, who is the president of the club, said having a day like this to bring everyone together, celebrate different cultures, and promote world peace is very important.
“I think peace is important especially now with everything happening and COVID and all that. I think peace is important to bring the community together not just on the local level but global level,” Fitzpatrick said.