Frustrated at being stonewalled by lakefront property owners, local conservation officials this week vowed to invoke legal remedies to halt what they view as an “egregious violation” of wetland protections on Ridge Road.
Conservation Agent Jane Pierce said the town had received information last summer of land-clearing activities at 20 Ridge Road, on the shore of Neponset Reservoir. A follow-up site visit by commission member Richard Golemme led to several efforts at contacting the homeowner — the last by certified mail— without eliciting a response.
“Never heard from them,” Pierce said.
Then, on Monday of this week, an anonymous tip about ongoing work at the site prompted a second visit under police escort. According to Pierce, she, Golemme and fellow commission member Rebecca Kelly were standing outside the front door ringing the doorbell when a woman turned into the driveway, pressed the garage door opener, then drove inside with the door closing behind her.
“So we rang the bell a few more times — and nothing,” Pierce reported.
According to records at the town assessor’s office, the property is owned by Kenneth Nicholls and Debra Marra. The single-family home, constructed in1974 on .92 acres of land, is valued at $677,400.
Based on subsequent observations made from a neighboring parcel Monday afternoon, Pierce said the activities involved digging out by hand silted areas near the shoreline and removing soil with a wheelbarrow.
Low water levels in the reservoir resulting from drought conditions this summer have exposed previously submerged areas and made such work possible, she added.
“We rely on people to tell us about things like this, because this is an egregious violation,” Pierce said.
More than simply issuing a cease-and-desist order, commission members made clear they would be seeking an enforcement order requiring restoration of any disturbed area.
“He just ignores us and hopes we go away,” said commission Chairman Robert Boette.
“I think it’s time we get legal counsel on it and, if necessary, go to Superior Court.”
At that point, Pierce said, “you’re not giving permission for them to do the work, you’re telling them they must restore it. There is no appeal.”
In addition, Golemme recommended that any soil removed from the lakebed and now piled on higher ground be tested and then covered to keep any heavy elements from leaching back into the water in a free-form state.
“He’s dug that hole pretty deep,” Golemme said. “I’m guessing he’s trying to make access for a boat from his land – that’s the only reason you’d dredge it.”
Golemme also voiced concern about jersey barriers which have been moved to the rear of the property, near the shoreline.
Boette directed Pierce to brief Town Manager William Keegan on the unfolding scenario, as well as Assistant Town Manager Michael Johns and Paige Duncan, the town’s director of land use and economic development.
“Keep everybody up the chain in the loop,” Boette said. “Then they won’t be surprised when we ask for town counsel’s assistance.”