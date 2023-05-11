The cook manager at Ahern Middle School has been named Northeast Region Manager of the Year by the School Nutrition Association.
Stacey Birkbeck, of Plainville, received the award, which recognizes the dedication, ingenuity and compassion shown by cafeteria managers who have excelled in providing high-quality, nutritious meals to students throughout the school year.
“Stacey Birkbeck’s enthusiasm and commitment to school nutrition inspires those around her to strive to do their best every day. She is a skilled mentor and staff coach and welcoming to students in the cafeteria,” said School Nutrition Assocition President Lori Adkins.
Birkbeck was recognized for promoting friendliness and outstanding customer service in the cafeteria with a bubbly, positive and cheerful attitude. She has made the school cafeteria a fun place for students, employees and staff and ensures her customers can choose from a variety of food choices, which has helped increase school meal participation.
Birkbeck has taught nutrition lessons for special education students, made pizzas with them and welcomed them into the kitchen to help build their skills and confidence. Her many efforts have been rewarded with many commendations and thank-you notes from the school community.
With a background in the food service industry, Birkbeck implemented a new management style in the school kitchen. She created a weekly rotating schedule, so staff members are trained on all workstations. The staff stays engaged by rotating through a variety of tasks and can pitch in on any station if a team member is out. Birkbeck’s leadership has fostered a very loyal and dependable team; she is a strong and supportive mentor and gives feedback in an effective but kind way.
Birkbeck and her team always welcome requests for catering or special events, even if they are last minute. Her involvement with the school community extends outside of the cafeteria too. She has been known to take part in faculty versus student basketball games and serves as a scout leader and youth softball coach in the community.
Birkbeck has completed extensive training to earn her Certificate of Excellence in School Nutrition, a program designed to increase the knowledge and skills of directors and senior management in school nutrition programs. Birkbeck spearheaded the implementation of the district’s new nutrient database and serves as the district point person, training others on how to use the system.
An active member of the School Nutrition Association of Massachusetts, Birkbeck has attended state conferences to meet new vendors and learn more about school nutrition topics.
She enthusiastically shares with co-workers the benefits of joining the organization and always encourages her staff to attend meetings.