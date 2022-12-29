The Foxboro Discretionary Fund wrapped up a nearly two-month process for its holiday giving program last week, helping about 200 local children just in time for Christmas.
Last Wednesday, the prepared donations were picked up by the recipients at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church as the final step in the process.
According to Lisa Downs, trustee for the Foxboro Discretionary Fund, the holiday giving program begins in mid-October with about five core volunteer members. In addition to those main volunteers doing behind-the-scenes work on distribution day, Downs said many members of Foxboro Police and Fire department helped them move all the donation bags from Bethany Congregational Church to St. Mark’s Episcopal church as well
“It saved us with some back issues because a lot of us are getting a little bit older and it’s hard to do all these moves so that was really helpful. And we have additional volunteers loading the donations to people’s cars. So all in all we have had about 25 people to help out,” Downs said.
This year, a fruit basket donation was put together by Foxboro Jaycees and Brigham & Women’s/Mass General Health Care Center as well.
Sue Blake, one of the volunteers and a Foxboro Discretionary Fund board member, said she is fortunate to be able to not only help the community this holiday season but throughout the year as well at the food pantry.
“It makes me feel happy to know that the small thing I am doing will bring joy to so many families and children,” Blake said.
Cheryl Hixon, a board member who has been volunteering for this program for over 20 years, said the holiday giving program means a lot to her.
“It’s a lot of hard work from a lot of people but to see it all come together and if you can make people’s holiday season better it makes us all feel good,” Hixon said.
When asked what motivates her to keep volunteering for over two decades, Hixon’s answer was simple and straightforward.
“This is just what we do,” Hixon said.
Downs has been volunteering with the holiday giving program for more than two decades.
Downs said they don’t see the same families every year, but the numbers remain fairly consistent year to year, with the drive helping close to 200 children, as well as providing assistance with food to those households as well.
“It makes you feel good. The community really comes together and the amount of the contribution from individuals and corporations, whether it’s time or gifts for the children are just overwhelming. It brings you back to a realization that Foxboro is a great place,” Downs said.
To learn more visit: foxborofoodpantry.com.