Every student deserves a fresh start for the new school year without their economic circumstances standing in the way.
That’s the goal of the Foxboro Discretionary Fund’s annual Fresh Start Program, which provides back-to-school supplies, backpacks, and a Kohl’s gift card to qualifying Foxboro residents entering kindergarten through 12th grade.
“I remember the feeling from when I was a child, and I wanted to be sure that every student in Foxboro could have the opportunity to start their school year with a new backpack, school supplies, and clothes so they could feel confident and ready to succeed,” program coordinator Carrie Kelley said.
Kelley volunteers her time from May to September with a group of six friends to collect, stuff and distribute backpacks to kids who need them.
To begin each year, Kelley works with Janice Watt, food service director for Foxboro schools, to make sure all students who participate in the free or reduced lunch program are invited to participate in the Fresh Start program.
Then comes the task of purchasing and organizing school supplies and backpacks, as well as the Kohl’s gift cards, which participants can use to purchase back-to-school clothing for their children.
“A lot of consideration goes into which supplies we purchase, so I love when kids open up their backpacks and get excited,” Kelley said.
This year, a record number 263 students participated in the Fresh Start program — up from the typical number of 225.
“When a child starts their school year with fresh supplies and clothes, I believe they feel more enthusiastic and ready to succeed,” Kelley said.
She said parents are very grateful for the assistance and she enjoys working with them each year.
“They are wonderful, hard-working families. They are our neighbors, friends, and valuable members of our great Foxboro community. Some parents who participate offer to help the program, and some have asked to be removed from the program as their financial situation improves, often noting that they want the funds to go to another family who may need it more,” Kelley said.
This year, backpacks were distributed on Aug. 25, by a group of volunteers including Aimee Sullivan, who said, “It’s just amazing to come out, see the volunteers, to be able to see the students come and select the backpacks and see how happy they are and how excited they are to get a fresh start to the new school year every summer.”
Tulika Hainsworth has been volunteering for this program for many years.
“For me, education is so important and this is a way to give back to the community and support education in Foxboro and I love it. I am happy to help. It just makes you feel good,’’ Hainsworth said.
Kelley said Lisa Downs, clerk of the Foxboro Discretionary Fund, approached her eight years ago to ask if she would be interested in taking over the program as the previous coordinator was retiring.
“Until then I had been familiar with the Discretionary Fund but didn’t know the Fresh Start Program existed. I thought it was a unique and valuable program so I wanted to be a part of it,” Kelley said.
Downs said Kelley was the right person to take over when the previous coordinator, Judi Schultze, was leaving the program, because Kelley is kind, believes philanthropy is important to the community and enjoys volunteering.
“I thought of Carrie for all of the above reasons, but also because she had mentioned to me at one point that she would like to help with the Discretionary Fund should I ever be looking for an extra set of hands,” Downs said.
Downs said Kelley has since made this amazing program her own and each year since, Kelley has stepped forward to spread the happiness that this program provides with her efforts and support from the community.
“Every child wants to feel confident when they enter the new school year and having fresh new supplies and clothes can only bolster that confidence,” Downs said.
To participate in the program next year, parents can start by registering for free/reduced lunch using MySchoolApps.com. Even though the state will be providing students with free lunches this year, it is still important to register.
Families who are registered and qualify will receive an email in May inviting them to participate in the Fresh Start Program.
Anyone interested in donating to the program can reach out to the Discretionary Fund at foxborofood@gmail.com or PO Box 636, Foxboro, MA 02035. Donations to the Discretionary Fund can be earmarked for Fresh Start.
To contact the Fresh Start Program email: freshstartfoxboro@hotmail.com