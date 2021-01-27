A local couple who tested positive for coronavirus at the tail end of 2020 not only suffered from the illness but also financially.
Then came some relief from the loss of income courtesy of a Foxboro organization.
“The Foxboro Discretionary Fund came to our rescue by paying a significant sum of $1,000 toward our rent when our landlord sent us an eviction notice,” said a recipient of the money who requested anonymity. “This meant the world to my family at that very moment.”
Lisa Downs, clerk of the fund and who has served on its board of directors for 20 years, said members met last March at the start of the pandemic and discussed the importance of providing additional financial assistance to Foxboro households who have directly been impacted by COVID-19, including the loss of a job, sickness preventing work, and virus-related medical bills.
They decided to extend their reach to households who perhaps had never required assistance before, so they included information about their efforts on Facebook through the Foxboro Discussion group and continued to work directly with Foxboro Human Services and Foxboro Public Schools to extend the reach of their communication with families.
The fund was able to provide financial assistance to 29 households and also increased the number of households who received food to just over 150 per month.
Downs said they have assisted families with a total of $30,000 since the pandemic began in March 2020, and have also been seeing an increase in households who have been utilizing the food pantry since March.
The donations that they have received from individuals, local groups, and businesses have helped them to keep the shelves stocked during the last 10 months.
“We have not had to turn anyone away or offer less food than we have been providing normally,” Downs said.
Downs said the most rewarding part of helping others is knowing that they were able to provide a sense of relief to families who just need some breathing room and the knowledge that they were assisting people who just needed a cushion so that they could get back on track is an overwhelming feeling.
“Recipients have been extremely grateful and it has been equally gratifying for us to have the knowledge that we had helped someone who hadn’t needed to reach out for help before the pandemic,” Downs said.
She said the generosity of the Foxboro community has always been amazing. However, during the pandemic, the greater community has stepped up its efforts to make sure that all residents can receive the assistance that they have required.
Downs said: “We just wanted to take this opportunity to publicly thank all those who have been equally as critical in our mission to help our neighbors.”
One of the board members, Cheryl Hixon, a volunteer member, said helping others makes her feel good but she and the other board members are representing the many generous people in town that have donated over the years and who have gone over and above during COVID times.
For at least one of those recipients, the feeling is mutual.
T”o the people who donated those funds. You are angels in disguise. Thank you so much. God bless,” the resident whose rent payment was made because of the fund said.