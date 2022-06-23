FOXBORO -- A domestic assault suspect was apprehended Tuesday afternoon after he jumped off a second-floor balcony and led police on a car chase that ended on Interstate 95 a short time later, authorities said.
The suspect, identified only a 24-year-old Massachusetts man, will be arraigned Wednesday in Wrentham District Court on charges including strangulation, kidnapping and assault and battery, according to police.
The incident was reported shortly after 1:30 p.m. when police were dispatched to a Fisher Street apartment for a report of a fight.
Officer Scott Dion arrived on scene and was let into the apartment by a distraught victim. The suspect, who was still inside, struggled with Dion before jumping from the balcony, according to police.
Arriving on the scene, Officer Ryan McGrath spotted the suspect fleeing in a BMW and attempted to stop him, police said. For safety reasons, McGrath, who was on a motorcycle, discontinued the pursuit.
The suspect was later seen driving into Mansfield where he was spotted by a state trooper.
According to authorities, he initially stopped but then sped off and fled on Interstate 95 into Sharon, got off at the South Main Street exit in Sharon, then turned back on the highway where he was finally stopped by Foxboro and state police.
In addition to charges related to the alleged assault, the suspect faces charges of driving to endanger, failure to stop for police vehicle and obstruction of justice.
The suspect’s name and other identifying information regarding the incident were withheld by police, who are prohibited from disclosing certain information in domestic abuse incidents.
Police thanked the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center and state police for the assistance.