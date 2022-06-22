A domestic assault suspect apprehended after jumping off a second-floor balcony of an apartment before being stopped in a car chase with police pleaded innocent Wednesday.
Julian M. Polynice, 24, of Arlington, was arraigned in Wrentham District Court on charges including strangulation, kidnapping, assault and battery, refusing to stop for police and resisting arrest.
He is accused of assaulting his 20-year-old girlfriend Tuesday afternoon at her apartment at the Sylvan at Foxboro apartments on Fisher Street.
Polynice appeared in court after posting $2,500 cash bail following booking at the police station.
Following a hearing, he was ordered by Judge Juliann Hernon to wear a GPS bracelet and stay away from the woman. The woman also obtained a restraining order against Polynice.
He allegedly jumped off a second-floor balcony when Officer Scott Dion attempted to arrest him and then led local and state police on a car chase before being apprehended on Interstate 95, according to a police report.
His girlfriend, who was able to allow police into the apartment, was taken by ambulance to Sturdy Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Officers were called to the apartment by a neighbor who heard a woman screaming and banging noises, according to a police report.
The case was continued to next month for a pretrial conference.