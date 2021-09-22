On a perfect September afternoon, people gathered to promote peace at the Foxboro Common.
The Foxboro Rotary Club organized a "Peace Day" Sunday with 16 booths featuring multi-cultural and children's activities, the winners of the art contest, a Peace Pole, and displayed a signed "Peace Pledge."
Kay Andberg, the president of the local Rotary Club who helped organize the event, said it was perfect weather and she was very happy with how the event went.
"Everybody was interested in learning about the different cultures that were represented, and also about the different community groups who had come out to help share more information about them and to promote peace," Andberg said.
She hopes they have a better turnout next year, but this was a great start.
"Everybody had smiles. The story reading was great, kid's tables as well," she said.
Jennifer Riggs, who came to volunteer, thought it was a great idea since people are generally looking for ways to spread peace and harmony.
"It's a good place to start locally so I decided to come on here," Riggs said.
Selectman Seth Ferguson came to support the event.
"I wanted to represent our board in our town to show that peace is important to us and to our board. We want to support this important initiative for our town, for our area, and for the world," he said.
Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, also said it was a wonderful gathering of the community.
"When we talk about acting and thinking globally it really is about acting locally and that's what Foxboro Rotary is on today," he said. "Bringing together so many diverse individuals and organizations in our community to promote peace from within to start right here in our own community to celebrate our diversity and to promote peace across the country and across the world."
Dianne Weinfield who came to support the event thought it was an important to support diversity and appreciation for all the contributions of the individuals of the town and to try to expand the concept of peace beyond Foxboro into the greater world.
Her husband Kevin Weinfield said he and his wife also attended to help honor Dianne's father Alexander Spier, who was one of the founding members of Foxboro Rotary Club. The couple also felt strongly about the fact that Foxboro needs to recognize the idea that, as a community, we all need to be good to each other and take care of people around us, "some of who may have less than we do or are different than we are, and need to know that as a welcoming community that they have a place here, and that they can contribute, and we can all learn from each other, and that will contribute to peace here and in other places in the world," he said.
Foxboro Police Chief Michael Grace read one of the contest winner's poem by Sage School student Tyler Grandison, 10, “Peace is Being Kind.”
