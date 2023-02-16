Taking an unusual procedural approach to the town’s annual budget rollout, select board members this week served up a provisional spending plan that would create six new municipal positions in the upcoming fiscal year.
This “optional” proposal recommended by outgoing Town Manager William Keegan would create a pair of additional positions in both the police and fire departments, as well as single positions in the public works and water & sewer departments.
According to Assistant Finance Director Marie Almodovar, the six new positions would add roughly $300,000, plus incremental benefit costs, to a $97.4 million spending framework presented Tuesday night.
While emphasizing they have yet to endorse Keegan’s recommendation, most board members agreed with Chairwoman Leah Gibson that it would be easier to trim spending than try and insert funding for new positions prior to the annual May town meeting.
“Let’s just go forward with the six (new positions) and then we can chip away at what doesn’t work,” Gibson suggested, adding that she wants to hear first-hand why department heads believe new positions are necessary.
As presented — minus the six new positions — the fiscal 2024 budget reflects both expense and revenue growth of roughly 3 percent, with a projected increase in operational spending of $2.84 million over current expenditures.
Select board members previously had issued a 3-percent growth directive to guide this year’s budget process — a target that would grow to 3.35 percent if all six new positions were approved.
Almodovar did not specify how the new positions would be funded in that event, but did say that Police Chief Michael Grace and Fire Chief Michael Kelleher each sought to add four slots to their respective rosters, resulting in a total of 10 new positions, although Keegan would not support such an increase.
“I think I’d be irresponsible to suggest those needs aren’t real,” Keegan said of the police and fire requests. “I was not comfortable recommending four in each, however I think there was reasonable room for us to do at least two this year and maybe look at doing two (in each) another year.”
Under the 3-percent proposal, the town’s overall tax levy would increase by 3.95 percent, or $2.3 million, with local receipts expected to grow by $863,000 — a number Almodovar characterized as a realistic projection for the upcoming year.
Keegan, however, voiced optimism that concert dates featuring Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen could make 2023 the “biggest concert year ever at Gillette Stadium,” and push revenue numbers even higher.
“That will actually contribute really well to the overall bottom line for stadium revenues,” Keegan said.
On the expense side, the 3-percent plan reflects a 6.4-percent ($1.28 million) increase in municipal government spending in addition to a 2.9-percent ($1.18 million) hike in education spending endorsed last month by the school committee.
According to Almodovar, the proposed municipal increase was largely driven by a 6.5-percent rise in general government spending attributed to cost increases in fuel, utilities, building maintenance and software renewals; and a 7.3-percent increase in public safety to fund pay raises negotiated in recent police and fire contracts, a shared social worker position and a $150,000 increase in fees to participate in the regional E-911 consortium.
Other cost factors include a 5.7-percent increase in public works spending linked to higher day-to-day operating expenses; a 3.9-percent increase in human services attributed to rising cost of health care and funeral expenses for veterans; and a 3.4-percent budget increase for the Boyden Library, which Almodovar said was needed to comply with minimum spending requirements outlined by the state.
Two items which have risen aggressively in recent years — payment on debt and insurance expense — figure to be more favorable in fiscal 2024, with the former declining by 2.3 percent and the latter (including payments to pensions and retiree healthcare) increasing by 3.25 percent.
Following Almodovar’s presentation, select board member Stephanie McGowan said that townspeople are “very upset” at perennial property tax hikes — in spite of growth in supplemental revenue streams like concert receipts and billboard fees.
“I’m thinking we need to stay as lean as we can for a year or two,” McGowan said. “The last thing I want to see down the road is us having to lay people off.”
Keegan countered by pointing out that budget growth in recent years, which has not included new positions, averaged just under 3-percent — while adding the proposal for fiscal 2024 is fueled largely by inflation and rising taxpayer demands for town services.
“The reason is we just live in a different kind of world today,” he observed.
Earlier, Almodovar had said that spending in most areas is tracking at or below budget with five months left in the current fiscal year, which ends June 30 — in contrast to collections, which are $5.8 million (or 12.2 percent) higher than at the same time last year.
According to Gibson, select board members expect to hear individual presentations from each of the affected department heads before making a final budget recommendation in late March.
“This is our first presentation, we can have further discussions,” she said.
Likewise, members of the town advisory committee will be asked to consider the six new positions when conducting their own review of the proposed budget in upcoming weeks.