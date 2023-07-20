With Gillette Stadium management now controlling sufficient on-site parking to accommodate sold-out events, the town will spend $60,000 to update parking and traffic control measures along Foxboro’s Route 1 corridor.
Members of the town select board approved the expenditure Tuesday night after a presentation by public safety and planning officials, who said the effort will focus on the long-standing practice of licensing privately-owned lots to supplement on-site stadium parking — a local institution since construction of Schaefer Stadium more than 50 years ago.
At that time, with only limited parking available immediately surrounding the stadium, so-called “satellite lots” were essential, while also providing landowners a lucrative revenue stream for their undeveloped land.
But over time, as the Kraft Group systematically acquired more land along Route 1 on which to expand its own parking, some questioned if additional satellite lots are still necessary — or even if existing lots should be redirected towards commercial development.
“It does suppress development,” said Paige Duncan, Foxboro’s director of land use and economic development and acting assistant town manager. “If you can make money on parking, then why develop your land?”
According to Police Chief Michael Grace, the recent three-night Taylor Swift concert extravaganza demonstrated that sufficient parking exists for even large-scale concerts. But he predictevdd that unprecedented events like the Army-Navy football game this December and FIFA World Cup in 2025 would prompt still more requests for parking licenses.
Duncan said there already are three new applications pending for satellite parking licenses.
“I believe the town has to decide whether or not we continue to issue permits to satellite lots that are outside the scope of our traffic management plan,” Grace said. “We’ve got it down to a science with our current lots, but it’s just so big and so dynamic I think we have to at least start somewhere and have a foundation to build off of.”
Grace stressed that he did not recommend eliminating any existing lots at present.
“We think at this point in time it’s a good idea to evaluate where things stand,” Duncan added, telling board members that a request for proposals already had been put out for competitive bidding and a prospective consultant identified.
Duncan suggested the study could be paid for by $5,000 annual fees levied on liquor license holders, which currently accumulate in a dedicated economic development fund. The present account balance is $69,000, she added.
Duncan also recommended that board members impose a temporary moratorium on new license applications until the parking study is completed, which she said could take six months.
“We don’t know how many there are up there, but to the chief’s point, they are a valuable commodity,” Duncan said.
Rather than spending $60,000 to help document the parking preferences of stadium patrons, select board member Seth Ferguson argued that consumer choices could present a clearer picture at no cost.
“If nobody parks there it means we don’t need them anymore and they can close up and do something else,” he said.
Deputy Police Chief Richard Noonan, confirmed that parking for stadium events, including both concerts and NFL games, is now built into the price of tickets through a new program introduced earlier this year to Patriots season ticket holders.
“It’s one price and includes parking,” Noonan said of the new pricing model. “So, if you walk there and don’t park, you’ve already paid for the parking spot.”
Those patrons are directed to lots located across Route 1 from Gillette Stadium, although “premium pre-pay” options remain available on the stadium side of Route 1.
In addition, free parking will continue in select “delayed-exit lots” across Route 1, with patrons who make advance reservations receiving a $50 VISA gift card to offset the parking upcharge in their ticket price.
Last summer, the Kraft Group added approximately 3,000 spaces by expanding existing on-site parking on Route 1 southbound across from Gillette Stadium. Previously, stadium management had acquired land between Pierce Street and Route 1 for construction of a 550-space employee lot.
Katie Lang, an executive assistant in the town manager’s office, told board members that commercial lot holders pay the town an annual licensing fee of $7 per space, totaling approximately $220,000 per year, in addition to a state fee roughly three times that amount.