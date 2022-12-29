Foxboro Fire and Rescue will be among a handful of civic agencies recognized for innovation when the Massachusetts Municipal Association hosts its annual meeting and convention in Boston next month.
Town Manager William Keegan last week announced the fire department will be honored for undertaking an emergency response risk analysis that ultimately led to new guidelines for wearing protective clothing and other gear.
Keegan said the process commenced roughly six months ago after information surfaced that indicated fire retardant chemicals used in manufacturing so-called “turnout gear” pose a cancer risk.
While firefighters have long been considered more susceptible than the general public to different forms of cancer, particularly mesothelioma, more recent data suggests that chemicals embedded in protective clothing — particularly the heavy overcoats worn by firefighters for generations — are carcinogenic.
“Obviously that equipment protects us, but it’s also an exposure,” Fire Chief Michael Kelleher said during a year-end briefing for selectmen on Dec, 20. “The challenge is gauging that middle ground — when do we put on the turnout gear and when is it safe not to wear it.”
Hoping to minimize occupational health risks, Kelleher said department managers worked with the local firefighters’ union over the past year to analyze different types of emergency responses and develop internal guidelines that determine when protective gear should be worn.
Based on these new standards, firefighters now wear turnout gear only when confronted with live fire scenarios, such as building or car fires. Gear is stowed aboard fire department vehicles and can be quickly accessed should conditions change at the scene, Kelleher said.
“It’s an issue industry-wide and a lot of people are trying to figure out how to address it,” he added.
Following that same review, Foxboro Fire & Rescue also revised a long-standing policy of dispatching an engine truck along with an ambulance to every medical response, in favor of now sending just an ambulance to low-level medical calls.
“We preserve that resource, save the wear and tear on the vehicle and just send the ambulance,” Kelleher told selectmen.
Such initiatives were possible only because Foxboro gained access to more specific information about emerging situations through its participation in the SEMRECC regional E-911 consortium, he added.
This partnership has proven beneficial in numerous ways, Kelleher said — such as enabling first responders to swiftly locate a mountain biker who fell and shattered her ankle in the F. Gilbert Hills State Forest earlier this month.
According to Kelleher, the consortium employs software that generates latitude and longitude coordinates from cell phone transmissions which are accurate to within ten feet, directing rescuers to injured parties even in darkness or if callers become disoriented.
“It was a really good outcome,” he said. “Five years ago, these calls were a nightmare because we were trying to figure out where the person was. Now we can walk right to them with no issue or fanfare.”
According to Kelleher, the fire department responded to approximately 300 motor vehicle accidents per year in 2022, with 10 fatalities — mostly on Interstates 95 and 495.
“We have serious motor vehicle accidents out there,” he said, adding that first responders from Foxboro often arrive on scene before state police units which cover a wider area. “It’s dangerous out there, especially at night.”
Also on hand for the briefing, Assistant Chief Thomas Buckley, who is responsible for human resources and staffing in addition to serving as liaison to Gillette Stadium, said the department bid farewell to several veteran firefighters over the past year.
Retirements in 2022 included captains David Healy and Edward Noonan, as well as firefighters Timothy Cotter and Michael Whelehan, who ranged between 25 to nearly 40 years of service.
New hires included firefighters Harry McComb, Jeff Eszlari, Alyssa Marcoux and Keith Hamilton, Alex Noonan, the son of Edward Noonan who finished first in his class at the fire academy.
In addition, Buckley is overseeing an accreditation process which, if completed successfully, would make Foxboro Fire & Rescue the first fully accredited municipal agency in Massachusetts — the only other being Westover Air Force Base.
Deputy Fire Chief David Laracy, who oversees inspections and permitting, told selectmen the landmark Schneider Electric campus on Neponset Avenue is currently being decommissioned — a two-year program of abating asbestos, removing chemicals and preparing the property for future use.
“It’s a massive building,” Laracy said of the original Foxboro Company headquarters, while recommending that town officials tour the site to familiarize themselves with potential future options. “That building has been in constant use since 1894.”
Laracy also has been pivotally involved in the complex, multi-phase north end zone reconfiguration at Gillette Stadium, which includes a 104,000-square-foot expansion to house administrative offices.
He acknowledged the project has been especially time-consuming for department personnel, with as many as seven firefighters on the job site at any one time.
“The biggest challenge on this is that we’ve had six fires [and several medical emergencies] already, so our personnel have proven that they’re needed up there,” Laracy said.
Finally, Deputy Chief Thomas Kenvin, who also serves as the town’s public health nurse, reported the department responded to 2,643 requests for emergency medical services in 2022 — roughly two-thirds of which involved advanced life support.
Kenvin suggested that workforce shortages in the healthcare industry, as well as the June 2020 flooding which prompted the closure of Norwood Hospital, have created increased demand for town ambulance services, including mutual aid requests from nearby communities.
Much of that volume has been redirected to other regional hospitals, including Sturdy Memorial in Attleboro, Good Samaritan in Brockton and Milford Regional Hospital — all requiring longer medical transports to increasingly busy emergency rooms.
Wrapping up the lengthy briefing, Kelleher pledged to continue seeking alternative revenue streams to help offset cost and improve efficiencies in department operations.
Along these lines, the chief touted a novel program that utilizes in-house personnel to maintain and repair fire apparatus for outside fire departments. Since being launched 16 months ago, the program has generated a $100,000 profit after overtime and other related costs.
Following the presentation, Selectman Dennis Keefe said the local department had set a bar for other agencies to emulate.
“The way you’ve diversified the department is just remarkable,” Keefe said.