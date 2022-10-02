Two area firefighters are part of a search and rescue team now in Florida to help with efforts in the state battered by Hurricane Ian.
Foxboro firefighter Cory Shepardson and North Attleboro fire Lt. Scott McGuire and are members of the Massachusetts Task Force 1 team activated Saturday morning.
McGuire, a technical information specialist, and Shepardson, a medical specialist, were among the 45 members of the Beverly-based team to drive in a truck convoy toward the Orlando area to help where they can.
The urban search and rescue team works under the authority of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and has been deployed to several natural disasters over the past several years.
The specialized task force is comprised of highly trained firefighters, technical rescue technicians, medical professionals, canine handlers, engineers, physicians and civilians with specialty skills from various cities and departments throughout New England.
The team is one of several being called in to help from around the country.
When the team left Beverly Saturday, member Neal Aspesi told WCVB television that the specific missions in Florida were still being discussed.
“However, our capabilities will be to do wide area search. We will do structural searches inside buildings that are damaged. We’ll go in to see if there’s any people live or unfortunately, deceased,” he said.
Rescuers continue to search for survivors in flooded homes in Florida where Hurricane Ian claimed at least 47 lives, four in North Carolina and three in Cuba. It also caused billions of dollars in property and infrastructure damage.
The hurricane was the strongest by wind speed to ever hit the United States.