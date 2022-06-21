Firefighters and construction workers last week rescued an injured steel worker trapped 40 feet high on a narrow steel beam at Gillette Stadium.
The 28-year-old worker was rescued June 14 after a crane was used to carry paramedics Harrison McComb and Anthony McCauley up in a basket to treat the victim, fire officials said.
The worker was injured about 8 a.m. when a steel beam shifted unexpectedly and struck his leg while he was on another beam above the main concourse of the stadium, officials said.
The victim, who was working on the stadium expansion project, was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton.
Assistant Fire Chief Tom Buckley said last Thursday that the leg injury was not too traumatic but the worker was unable to move.
“He had no way to get down,” Buckley said.
The operator of the crane, owned by Bay Crane Northeast of Smithfield, R.I., maneuvered paramedics in the basket to the steel worker.
He was placed in the bucket and brought over 100 feet down onto the plaza level, where the ambulance was waiting, officials said.
Buckley praised the firefighters and other workers for the rescue operation.
The paramedics were on scene as part of a fire watch detail when a worker notified one of the them that the worker on the beam had been injured, Buckley said.
Construction workers are building an addition on the north end of the stadium that will feature a new lighthouse with a platform, a guest atrium that can accommodate up to 1,000 people, and the largest outdoor jumbotron screen in the NFL.