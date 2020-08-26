Firefighters quickly extinguished a downtown apartment building blaze on Wednesday afternoon.
The fire started on an outside wall at the 95 Central St. structure. It was reported at about 2:10 p.m. and knocked down in about 15 minutes, Fire Chief Michael Kelleher said.
Mansfield firefighters assisted at the scene and Walpole firefighters covered the station.
Kelleher said mutual aid was called because of the fire’s location downtown and the fact the apartment building has an old-style “balloon frame” construction that allows fire to move quickly within walls.
“We get really aggressive with that type of construction,” Kelleher said.
Two residents were home at the time but were not hurt.
The apartment building, which has about seven or eight units, was evacuated. No one was injured, Kelleher said.
The cause is under investigation but not considered suspicious, he said.