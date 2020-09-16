The town is slotted to receive a $17,000 state grant to prepare for the impact of climate change.
The grant will cover the costs of working with a state-certified technical assistant to lead a workshop on identifying key climate-related hazards, vulnerabilities and strengths; develop adaptation actions; and prioritize next steps.
The town will then be eligible for grants to implement priority projects focused on strategies to address climate change. They may include retrofitting and adapting infrastructure, vulnerability assessments or design and engineering studies, stormwater upgrades, dam retrofits and removals, culvert upgrades, drought mitigation, energy resilience, mosquito control initiatives, and nature-based solutions such as wetland restoration and floodplain protection.
The funding is part of $11.1 million in grants to cities and towns through the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Program. They were announced Tuesday by Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito in Fitchburg as part of Climate Week.
The latest grants bring state investment in climate change resilience through the program to over $44 million since 2017.
A total of 312, or nearly 90 percent, of Massachusetts cities and towns are enrolled in the MVP program.
“Projects like those receiving awards today are not only critical for the resilience of our communities, but also create local jobs, contribute to the economy, and avoid future costs,” Baker said.