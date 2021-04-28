Foxboro is receiving state funds for converting its streetlights to LED energy saving lights and to make the community more driver and pedestrian friendly.
Foxboro has been awarded $47,104 through the Rapid LED Streetlight Conversion Program.
The program provides grant funding for 30 percent of the cost of materials and installation associated with converting conventional high-pressure sodium streetlights to light emitting diode technology, which is capable of cutting electricity usage by 50 to 70 percent. The longer-lasting fixtures can also reduce routine maintenance costs by at least 50 percent.
Launched in 2017, the streetlight program is jointly administered by the state Department of Energy Resources (DOER) and the regional planning agency, Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC).
In addition to energy efficiency, the benefits of LED streetlights include their ability to provide more uniform lighting to enhance visibility and safety and to reduce glare and light pollution by reflecting less light into the atmosphere, preserving the dark sky for stargazers and for wildlife that rely on it for navigation and other behaviors.
Unlike conventional streetlights, LED lights can be equipped with wireless controls that can be dimmed to provide the level of illumination needed at any given time and generate even greater GHG emissions, energy, and cost savings benefits.
Foxboro is also getting $27,121 to pilot curb extensions using traffic delineators, with the possibility of future permanent construction.
The grant is part of $5.32 million awarded by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) to 36 cities and towns and two public transit authorities in the fifth round of funding from the state’s Shared Winter Streets and Spaces program.
The program, launched in November, provides technical and funding assistance to help cities and towns conceive, design, and implement changes to curbs, streets, and parking areas in support of public health, safe mobility, and renewed commerce, with a focus on the challenges of winter.
The program provides grants from $5,000 to $500,000 for municipalities and transit authorities to quickly launch changes for safer walking, biking, public transit, recreation, commerce, and civic activities.
MassDOT is particularly focused on projects that respond to the current public health crisis and provide safe mobility for children and elders to public transportation and open space and parks.
The state to date has handed out $26.4 million for municipal Shared Streets projects.