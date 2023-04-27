A local sixth grader was recently recognized for selling more than 500 packages of Girl Scout cookies during this year’s sales program.
McKenna Duffy, 12, an Ahern Middle School student and member of Girl Scout Troop 82350, is now part of the ‘500 Club’ for Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts for her achievement.
McKenna said the cookie sales program has allowed her to earn new cookie business badges, get a taste of being an entrepreneur, and learn important online and offline business skills.
“The earnings from my cookie sales will provide me with ‘Cookie Credits’ to go towards camp activities this summer and fall,” she said.
Tanya Duffy, McKenna’s mom, said her daughter can be shy at times but she is really proud of being the top seller in her troop since she joined Girl Scouts in the first grade.
“Girl Scouts has taught so many lessons along the way from babysitting to cooking, sewing, art, animals, money management, helping others, and being a part of a team. We are grateful for the years of fun and learning and hope that she continues,” Tanya said.
McKenna’s other accomplishments include obtaining a black belt in karate in 2021, playing girl’s soccer on the Blue Team, and being an honor roll student every term so far at Ahern Middle School.
Tanya said her daughter has done lots of volunteer events with the girl scouts from collecting school supplies and stuffing backpacks for Schools on Wheels, packaging cookies for troops overseas, making blankets for the Foxboro Discretionary Fund, packaging Thanksgiving meals at Personal Best Charity Turkey Brigade, helping with the raffle table for ALS Rhode Island and walking to help raise funds to cure multiple sclerosis walks.
Tanya said Girl Scouts have helped McKenna become more social and helped shape her attitude about the community and all the ways that she can help give back.
Her grandmother Sharon Chandler said she is very proud of McKenna.
“My granddaughter loves a challenge. Right from the start she set a goal to sell 1000 boxes of cookies and then she worked hard to achieve that goal. I always tell her, ‘If you work hard, she can do anything.’”