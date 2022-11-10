Inspired by her brother’s gluten and dairy intolerance, a local teen was recently recognized for her idea to start an allergy-free cupcake business.
Monet Félix, 13, of Foxboro, won a trophy in the Acton Children’s Business Fair on Oct. 23 for the presentation with the highest potential, after presenting her business, Sugar and Spice, at the fair.
“Not only did she bake and frost every cupcake from scratch, but she also created her recipes and tested them out until they met her high standards,” said Marcia Félix, Monet’s mother.
Monet said she is proud of the recognition she received at the fair.
“I want to be able to bring something to parties and birthday parties that he’d be able to have,” she said of her brother. “I went there hoping that I’d win because I put a lot of work and thoughts into my presentation.”
Marcia Félix, said for as long as she can remember, her daughter, who is homeschooled, has shown an interest in becoming an entrepreneur.
Marcia said during her online search to find an organization that would support young entrepreneurs, she discovered “The Children’s Business Fair,” which originated in Texas and is held in places all over the world, including recently at Nara Park in Acton.
Monet’s father Fabio Félix said it was amazing to see his daughter’s accomplishment after all her hard work.
“Monet did the work. She got on it for an entire week and put in nine hours before the event to be prepared so when she got there, she was already ready. She didn’t know it but she was,” Fabio said. “Monet did an excellent job. I’m very proud of her.”
The cupcakes were a hit at the fair. Fabio said one family who got eight cupcakes because they have a variety of food allergies and were excited to find something they could all eat without worry.
The young Foxboro entrepreneur said she is going to try to go to more different fairs around the year – already with an entrepreneurial eye toward her cupcake business.
“So I can sell them more often,” she said.