With all of his accomplishments in his young life, Michael Peter Karshis’ dream is fairly straight forward: He’d like to have a nice plot of land in Maine and maintain a good rank in the army.
He’s already taken the first step to achieve that goal.
The 17-year-old Foxboro resident will be graduating from Xaverian Brothers High School in Westwood and is headed to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
Michael, the son of Henry and Wenxin Karshis, intends to major in international affairs or defense and strategic studies, and hopes to become a general as his future career.
“I’m driven by a desire to create a strong and honorable family — all I want is a plot of land, family and a safe community,” he said.
Michael believes his education at West Point will help him handle making decisions under duress and adrenaline, and be stronger.
“It was our Congressman Jake Auchincloss who broke the good news and called me personally. I am forever grateful for Mr. Auchincloss,” Michael said of how he learned about his acceptance into the military academy.
He said his outlook on life has been shaped by his experiences which have included jaunts to several countries for piano competitions as well as an accident involving his brother.
During his high school career he has been a member of the piano club, math team, jazz band, student council and politics club as well as the National Honor Society and competed in cross country.
A high note, however, has been his accomplishments as a pianist.
He’s won many awards for his musical endeavors, including a Xaverian Brothers Trustee Scholarship, Music National Honor Society award, Steinway Society of Massachusetts 2021 Young Artist of the Year, Grand Prix winner of the Young Promise International Piano Competition, six-time first-place winner at the Bay State Competition and third prize winner of the 2020 Chopin International Piano Competition.
He is also the winner of the Outstanding Performance Ruth Fish Memorial Award from the Keys Music Challenge 2021, and a first-place winner of the 2021 Steinway Competition.
Michael started playing piano when he was 5, as he thought that he could do better than his older brother Henry Karshis Jr.
“Piano took me to places I would never have thought I would go to. I’ve been to Poland, Puerto Rico, Belgium, and our nation’s capital. I’ve performed for both small salon-style concerts to many full halls,” Michael said.
From these trips, he said he has learned the differences and similarities of American culture and how unique our country is.
But it is compassion that he learned as a result of his brother’s crash with an SUV while on a skateboard during his first week at the University of Rhode Island in September 2017, suffering serious injuries.
“My brother is one of the nicest people in our community and when people heard of his accident, cards came flowing in,” Michael said. “It was hard but I learned to grasp the frailty of things and it also instilled in me a lesson that life can be unfair for no apparent reason.”
His brother recuperated and continues to working toward his pharmacy degree.
Michael said he worked hard to be just as nice as his brother and to make the world a better place.
He volunteers at Madonna Manor and has a job at Sharon Music Academy, and works one day a week at Brackett Landscaping.
“I don’t think it is important to keep focus and realize your dreams as I believe that becomes an issue. One should instead have a general idea of a dream and work his or her best to achieve it,” Michael said.
“If this effort is fraught, one should learn to drop this dream and pursue a new dream. To focus on the same specific dream and have a specific path for it will restrict the fun and instantaneous way of the flow of life. Keep a mild focus but be open to change in that dream.”