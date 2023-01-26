When you have two great passions in life — writing and music — it makes perfect sense to combine them.
For Mark Small, 71, of Foxboro, writing about music has been the center of his professional life for decades, taking him not only across the country, but to far-flung places like Israel, Japan, Ecuador, Europe and Scandinavia.
“Music has profoundly affected me since I was a young child,” said Small, who first picked up a guitar in his teen years. Those early days plucking at guitar strings led to a serious investment in education as Small earned his bachelor’s degree from the New England Conservatory of Music and a master’s degree from California State University, both in classical guitar performance.
Highlights from his musical career include playing classical guitar recitals around the country and appearing on three international TV and radio broadcasts with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square (formerly known as the Mormon Tabernacle Choir).
Small has released six CDs with the Small-Torres Guitar Duo, one with the Small-Clemente Duo, and two solo albums. His arrangement of the Pat Metheny piece “Letter from Home,” appeared on the 2005 Grammy-winning album Guitar Heroes by the Los Angeles Guitar Quartet.
But music became a side hustle for Small and music journalism became his primary career after a series of doors opened as a result of a letter he wrote to the editor of Guitar Player magazine in 1982. Small built a working relationship from that first contact and soon was a frequent contributor to monthly publications such as Classical Guitar, Acoustic Guitar, DownBeat, and other magazines.
But his biggest break as a writer came when he was hired by Berklee College of Music where Small served from 1992 to October 2018 as the editor of Berklee Today magazine and produced 83 issues covering many musicians and music-related topics.
Small said he loves to write about all styles of music, but unsurprisingly, given his own background, he has a special passion for classical guitar performers.
When asked about some of the top interviews he has done, he said it is very hard to choose only a few after four decades as a writer.
Topping the list is British classical guitarist John Williams, who has been a major inspiration to Small since he was a student at the New England Conservatory of Music.
“I was ecstatic when I was asked to interview John for Acoustic Guitar magazine in New York City when he was on tour there in 1999,” he recalls.
A close second is Pat Metheny, a jazz guitarist, composer, and 20-time Grammy winner, whom Small first met when both were in their 20’s.
“I heard Pat play at a small jazz club in Boston called Pooh’s Pub and instantly knew he had a special talent and would rise to prominence,” Small recalls. “His playing is very unique and the music he has written touches people around the world very deeply. I’ve interviewed him many times, but for a Berklee Today cover story on him, we spoke at his New York City rehearsal studio in February of 2004.”
Another highlight of his career was meeting Alex Lacamoire, who has been the musical director for several Broadway musicals, including “Hamilton.”
Small also recalled a memorable interview with the rock band Imagine Dragons, when they were still relatively unknown.
“My daughter Meegan had met the band when they were just starting,” Small said. “She was a student at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, when the band’s lead singer Dan Reynolds, was also studying there. She was organizing a fundraising concert for the Wheelchair Foundation, and Dan Reynolds asked if she would choose his band for the concert because they wanted to play for a large crowd.”
Small — along with his wife MaryAnn — have also helped make a difference on the music scene at home in Foxboro. The couple worked hard on a community effort to raise about $20,000 for the purchase of a new piano for the Foxboro High School music program in 2006.
.”The Foxboro Music Association and Steve Massey, the former band director for FHS, and other residents of the town helped so much with this effort,” Small said. Many local businesses, residents and the Kraft organization made donations to help reach the goal.
In the end, enough money was raised to buy a Yamaha grand piano to replace the beat-up piano the student musicians were then using.
“It is a collective gift from the people of the town that will be played for decades,” Small said.
Reflecting on his long career as a writer, Small feels that magazines and newspapers are still vital sources of information about other people, but accurately reporting the facts is a must.
“I always carefully check the facts. To get a good story, the writer must always do his or her homework. For me as a music journalist, that means really researching your subject. That includes listening very closely and even learning some of the music of the artist with whom you are planning to speak,” Small said.
While Small retired as editor of Berklee Today three years ago, his byline can still occasionally be found in music magazines today.
In addition, his composition “Unforeseen Destinations” for orchestra and a guitar soloist will be recorded by the Berklee Contemporary Symphony Orchestra led by conductor Julius Williams in mid-2023.