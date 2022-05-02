FOXBORO -- In one of the most-closely watched and hotly contested local elections in years, Foxboro voters on Monday handily re-elected Rob Canfield and Brent Ruter to three-year terms on the school committee -- in effect, validating the school administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Canfield, who served as chairman over the past year, was top vote-getter in the four-way race for two open seats, garnering 1,790 votes, followed by Ruter with 1,708 votes.
Trailing Canfield and Ruter across each of the town’s five voting precincts were challengers Matt Light, the former New England Patriots lineman, who tallied 1,137 votes and Joseph Pires with 728 votes.
Both Light and Pires had been making their first bid for elected office.
Altogether, 2,796 of Foxboro’s 12,870 registered voters cast ballots in Monday’s election, a 22 percent turnout, according to Election Warden Kathy Brady.
Last week, Town Clerk Robert Cutler had predicted that voter turnout could surpass 20 percent -- considered a robust turnout for a local election without state or federal races on the ballot.
The lone contest on Foxboro’s annual town election ballot, the school board race was widely seen as a post-pandemic referendum on the school administration’s masking and vaccine policies.
Light, who acknowledged his first foray into local politics had been prompted by school policies regarding mandatory masking and other health restrictions during the pandemic, said he would pursue the best environment for children to learn and grow.
Pires, who also criticized in-school safety measures imposed by state and local school officials, pledged to closely monitor “special interest groups” attempting to gain influence over Foxboro’s schoolchildren.
“Elementary school isn’t the place to learn about sexual orientation and high school student shouldn’t be taught that the color or their skin matters,” he wrote in a pre-election submission to The Foxboro Reporter.
In addition to the school committee winners, eight candidates had appeared on the ballot running unopposed for a variety of local seats. They included:
- For board of selectmen -- incumbent Mark Elfman of 23 main St. and Dennis Keefe of 3 Shea Lane;
- For board of assessors -- Robert Decker of 22 Lakeview Road;
- For moderator -- incumbent Francis Spillane of 55 Granite St.;
- For town clerk -- incumbent Robert Cutler of 50 Summer St.;
- For planning board -- incumbent Ronald Bresse, 28 North High St.;
- For water & sewer commission -- incumbent Robert Garber, 3 Tara Ann Dr.;
- For Boyden Library trustee -- incumbent Christine Igo Freeman, 10 Cocasset St.
Lastly, Brady announced that Jennifer Ooi of Fox Lane and Sophia Manos of South Street had been declared write-in winners of open seats on the Boyden Library board of trustees and board of health, respectively -- with Ooi garnering 113 votes and Manos 286 votes.