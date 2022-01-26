Foxboro Police Department’s newest members, officers Scott Flaherty, Brendan Fayles and Shayne Cossette, were sworn in earlier this month. Flaherty, a Foxboro native, holds a bachelor’s degree in criminology and law with a minor in psychology from Suffolk University. He was previously a dispatcher and worked as a reserve police officer and a police officer at Northeastern University and in Seekonk. Flaherty is also a Foxboro High School wrestling coach, a youth wrestling coach and a youth football coach. Fayles grew up in Mansfield and has a criminal justice degree from Bridgewater State University. He previously worked as a reserve police officer in Mansfield and Foxboro and volunteers for Special Olympics and other community events. His father is a Boston police officer. Cossette grew up in Norwood and is a U.S. Army veteran. He served as a combat engineer and a paratrooper and was deployed to Honduras on a humanitarian mission and Iraq, where he assisted in efforts to locate weapon caches and explosives. He also served in Afghanistan in areas where the Taliban were prevalent and conducted ambushes. During that deployment, Cosette was awarded the Purple Heart. After his discharge from the Army, he was a union carpenter for 13 years.