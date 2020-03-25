The town has its first cases of the coronavirus, four in total.
Town manager William Keegan reported the cases in a release Tuesday.
None of the four required hospitalization, and two of the cases are nearing the end of a recommended 14-day quarantine, he said.
Foxboro previously had reported only one potential case that was later designated as a confirmed case by the state Department of Public Health Tuesday morning.
DPH officials Tuesday afternoon revised that number to four confirmed cases when test results proved positive, Keegan said.
The increase in local virus cases comes as no surprise as more testing and results are becoming more readily available, Deputy Fire Chief of Emergency Medical Services Tom Kenvin said.
"The next few weeks are important in the cycle of the COVID-19 pandemic as cases will continue to increase," town officials said..
Local officials stressed the significance of social distancing and good hygiene practices to limit the number of cases that could potentially occur in town.
Keegan has been doing daily Facebook live broadcasts from his office to keep residents informed of the impacts to Foxboro. He intends to continue the broadcasts until the health emergency subsides.
For more information, residents can go to the town website for the latest information on coronavirus at www.foxboroughma.gov. Once connected to the site, residents are directed to the board of health subsite for the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
Several other Attleboro area communities have reported confirmed virus cases, including Attleboro, North Attleboro, Wrentham, Mansfield and Seekonk.
North Attleboro authorities were reporting five cases in their town as of Tuesday.