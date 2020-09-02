At just 4’ 11’’, Foxboro athlete Taylor Johnson felt she had something to prove.
That’s at least part of the reason the Foxoro High grad decided to compete on “American Ninja Warrior.”
The 26-year-old resident will appear on the Season 12 episode of the NBC show Monday, Sept. 7.
Johnson, who works as a front desk associate at TB12 Performance and Recovery Center in Foxboro, graduated from Foxboro High School in 2012, went to Quinnipiac University, and graduated with a bachelor’s in marketing in 2016, then graduated from Quinnipiac University with her master’s degree in business administration in 2018.
She originally heard about American Ninja Warrior when she was in high school and saw Kacy Catanzaro’s Season 6 City Finals Course run, where she was the first woman to clear a that course.
“She is only 5 feet tall, which was very impressive and motivating because I am only 4’11”,” Johnson said.
She never thought of Ninja Warrior as something she would do until 2017.
“I had recently finished my collegiate athletic career as a member of the Quinnipiac University acrobatics and tumbling team” and didn’t know where that training would take her in the immediate future, said Johnson, who has been involved in gymnastics since age 2 and was involved in competitive cheerleading throughout high school.
“My college friends Jason and Sam and I decided to try a ninja class at a nearby gym in Connecticut. We had a lot of fun and eventually I got hooked.
I started out doing it for fun but then I decided this was something I wanted to take seriously and train for. I have been training and competing in ninja competitions ever since,” she said.
Johnson went through an application process to be on the show which consisted of creating a video and answering questions and was then chosen to compete.
She said to prepare for the competition you must be prepared for anything possible to be thrown at you as an obstacle. Athletes must be well-rounded, but mainly have a strong upper body and great body awareness.
Johnson said there are many gyms in the area that have obstacles specifically for the sport of ninja. She mainly trains at Vitality Obstacle Fitness in Fall River under the coaching of Jordan Thurston. She also occasionally trains at Strive Ninja Fitness in Franklin and Action Athletics in Wellesley. At these gyms, they train in various ways including course training, obstacle technique, upper body strength, lower body strength, cardio, power and agility.
She said locals can find her at Fit Factory in Foxboro doing weighted pull-ups and grip training.
Johnson loves to be able to compete on the biggest stage in the sport and has the opportunity to show people that size doesn’t matter.
“Despite being 4’11”, I can still be just as strong and take on the same obstacles as all the other competitors. I want to show people that if you are underestimated, you can prove them wrong. You are stronger than you think, both physically and mentally. The obstacles on American Ninja Warrior are so much fun and unlike any other opportunity,” Johnson said.
Johnson is thrilled to be on the show for her second year in a row. Last year did not go as well as she would have hoped, and this year with the pandemic, she wanted the opportunity to show that she is stronger than what she showcased last season.
“I am so grateful that production was able to still film this season and I was one of 150 competitors chosen to compete this season. I am excited for everyone to see whether I cracked under pressure again or if I thrive in adversity and advance to the semifinals,” Johnson said.