In her valedictory address Sunday afternoon, Juliana Preston characterized the Foxboro High School Class of 2022 as a driven and hard-working bunch by reminding her classmates of the dog-eared resolve that had characterized their high school years.
“When our two-week vacation turned into two years of uncertainty and unwanted change,” she said in a reference to COVID-19 pandemic, “we stepped up and came out stronger than before. Even when motivation was at an all-time low, we never threw in the towel.”
Preston, one of two student speakers at Foxboro High’s 147th commencement exercises, addressed a spirited crowd that voiced their appreciation even before the 190 graduates filed in and didn’t stop until the last strains of “Pomp and Circumstance” faded away at the end.
Held indoors on an otherwise postcard-perfect afternoon, Sunday’s graduation ceremonies drew hundreds of parents, relatives, friends and well-wishers who packed every inch of the school’s cavernous gymnasium.
Given the highly-charged political climate at home and unsettled state of global affairs, Preston seemingly struck a chord with her listeners by urging classmates to step up and be passionate leaders the world so desperately needs — yet without compromising those objectives they hold most dear.
“I know it’s a cliché, but I will say it anyway: Follow your heart,” she told her classmates.
Earlier, class president Benjamin Wasserman had prefaced his remarks by asking his listeners to join him in a moment of meditation, after which he expounded on five different suggestions for maintaining balance and equilibrium in life: Don’t complain, be confident, smile, be assertive and don’t obsess about being perfect.
“You don’t need a PhD, conventionally beautiful looks or an electric personality to change the world,” Wasserman observed. “You just need to have faith in yourself, your intellect, your image and your identity — and I guarantee you can accomplish anything.”
Extending best wishes on behalf of the school department, Superintendent Amy Berdos congratulated the Class of 2022 before offering some pointed advice.
“Remember to be kind — the world needs it now more than ever,” Berdos said. “Love what you do. Find what brings you joy, fulfills your interests and makes a positive impact on others.”
She reminded graduates they were fortunate in being raised in a town like Foxboro — a community she described as family-friendly, where people look out for one another and gather in support of friends and neighbors when times are difficult or in times of loss.
“I hope you will remember your roots here,” Berdos continued, “and reflect on your experiences that have provided a solid foundation from all those who have been a part of your journey and have shaped who you are and who you will become.”
Following Berdos’ remarks, school committee Chairman Rob Canfield briefly recognized Foxboro High School Principal Diana Myers-Pachla and Assistant Superintendent Alison Mello, both of whom will be leaving Foxboro schools later this month.
“Your commitment to our children and our community has been evident in so many ways,” said Canfield, whose son, Rob, was among those who received diplomas on Sunday.
Returning to the podium, Myers-Pachla introduced graduates Timothy Morin and Andrew Sanville, who will be entering the U.S. Marine Corps following graduation — while inviting any veterans in the crowd to stand and be recognized.
“Your willingness to serve and your dedication to our country is greatly appreciated,” she said.
After swiftly rearranging the rostrum to improve sight lines, Myers-Pachla then presented diplomas to each of the 190 graduates, as family members clapped and cheered and a professional photographer captured the moment.
Following the presentation of diplomas, Myers-Pachla invited students to stand and move their cap tassels from right to left — signifying they had officially completed all graduation requirements — an academic tradition followed by the mortarboard toss.