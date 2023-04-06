Local residents were able to exposure to the world outside the United States recently -- no passport required -- thanks to the World Language and Culture Night held at Foxboro High School.
The event featured 25 different countries and cultures, showcasing activities, crafts, food, performances by Foxboro High School musicians and Irish step dancers and more.
The event was organized by a planning committee comprised of four teachers: Ryanne Morr, a high school French teacher; Zack D’Orsi, a Spanish teacher at Ahern Middle School; Meg Williams, an American Sign Language teacher at Foxboro High; and Murielle Montione-Burrell, a Spanish teacher.
“This is a new experience for me and I’ve really enjoyed getting to see everything this event has to bring. I think it celebrates the diversity in our community. I think it gets to celebrate the unique experiences and traditions of our students, provides the reason to come together, learn about members of our community and awesome things that they have to teach us,” said Morr, who is in the midst of her first year teaching in Foxboro.
Courtney Dingley, who brought her family, said she learned about the event via the flyer her kids brought from Burrell Elementary School.
“It was my first time coming and it was great. There were lots of people, lots of tables from different countries and we learned a lot,” she said. “I liked the Jordan table. Because we have friends from there. It was interesting just to learn about the culture and try some of the snacks that they had.”
Reema Alanber and Khaled Alshara, of Foxboro, were on hand, representing the country Jordan.
Alanber said she was very happy and excited when she came to the event and saw a Jordanian flag.
“My kids visited Jordan so they were so excited to show their friends from school what kind of food, instruments and the places we went to in Jordan are like,” Alanber said.
Rajveer Jatling, a sixth-grade Ahern Middle School, said the event was really good representing a lot of cultures that people might not know much about. He said he liked learning about France because he enjoys soccer.
“Going to France (table), I had a croissant and the crepes. They were really good, along with the Nutella on the crepes so I like their food the best,” Jatling said.
Heli Patel, a third-grade student performed an Indian solo dance at the event.
“I was a little nervous. I practiced my solo dance a lot,” Patel said.
Lukas Budreckis, a ninth-grader at FHS manned the Lithuanian table with his mother Jaclyn Budreckis, said it is important to teach other people’s culture, ethnicity, and language.
“Lithuania itself I think it’s important because not a lot of people know about Lithuanian history. After all, some of it was erased by the Russians and at least they tried to erase it because they didn’t like it or they didn’t agree with it. But it’s important to keep the tradition alive and teach future generations what your people are about,” Budreckis said.
Budreckis is 50% Lithuanian, his father is 100% Lithuanian and his mother is mixed between British, Irish, and Scottish. He shared his family history and heritage during the event that his father’s mom was born in a refugee camp in Germany and traveled from Lithuania because they got tipped off by government officials that they were going to be sent to Siberia.
“Because they were an educated family and they didn’t want that there due to the Communist party that wanted to eliminate them. I heard the night they got tipped off they packed everything and left for Poland to Germany where my grandmother was born. And they traveled back to the United States eventually and lived in South Boston for a while and in Quincy and then had my dad there. My dad speaks fluent Lithuanian but I don’t,” Budreckis said.
Christine Smith, World Language Department head, said the turnout was fantastic.
“It’s been a steady flow of people all night, kids of all ages, all sorts of foods, and activities and it’s been a great community event, and I love it,” Smith said.
Combined with the event was the art department’s 10th annual Minumentals art show, which features diminutive sculptures.
“About five years ago, Señorita Smith had come to us and asked if we wanted to join forces and have the show during the World Language and Culture Night, which is awesome because now we don’t just have the show but we have community voting on the pieces so people can walk by and they can vote of their favorites,” said Kelly Aracha, head of the art department. “I think it’s an excellent turnout tonight. Having everyone come back together and celebrate our cultures and have the community, It’s amazing.”
Lydia Stone, an 11th-graderwho is secretary of the National Art Honor Society, said the event helps spread awareness about art and culture.
“We are trying to make sure everyone knows how hard the art department works to make sure that everyone is included. We want to celebrate the different types of artwork. It’s just really cool to see how many people have different diverse backgrounds. It’s something that you don’t normally see during the school days and it’s cool to see how important it is to so many families and friends and how this event brings everyone together,” Stone said.