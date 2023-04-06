Students in Foxboro High School’s music programs were awarded a number of medals last weekend at the annual Massachusetts Instrumental and Choral Conductors Association adjudication festival.
Statewide, more than 200 musical ensembles with over 8,000 students participated in eight sites around the state.
At the Westboro High School choral site, Foxboro High School’s concert choir, treble choir and baritone choir, conducted by Brian Raymond, were recognized with a gold medal and two silver medals respectively. This was the first time that Foxboro High School has sent a baritone choir to the festival.
At the Foxboro High School site, the Foxboro High School chamber orchestra received a gold medal and the symphony orchestra was awarded a gold medal. This was the first time the chamber orchestra has participated in the festival since the pandemic. Both of these ensembles are conducted by Cami Tedoldi.
The Foxboro High School Concert Band conducted by Aaron Bush, Jennifer Greenleaf and Donald Albro, was also awarded a gold medal.
“The students represent the Foxboro community with pride, and professionalism and we, the music staff, are incredibly proud of them,” the music teachers said in an email.
You can hear these groups perform at the upcoming Pops Concert on May 6 and 7.
Tickets can be purchased by emailing: PopsTickets2023@gmail.com.