Foxboro High School has named three top students for the Class of 2022.
Juliana Preston will be the valedictorian at the school’s graduation on June 5. And, in a break from tradition, the school has named co-salutatorians Alex McGarry and Nicolas Olsen.
Preston, the daughter of Stephanie and Jess Preston, has taken four years of honors courses as well as advanced placement classes in history, languages and calculus.
She has been on the Warriors swimming and tennis teams for four years, serving as captain in her senior year for tennis.
She has been a member of the class council and world language club, as well as the National Honor Society and the French and science honor societies.
She also plays violin in the school orchestra.
She’ll attend Northeastern University in the fall in the honors program and hopes to go into scientific research.
Co-salutatorian Alex McGarry is the son of Olivia Kim and David McGarry. During his four years at FHS, he played soccer for the Warriors and was captain his senior year. He ran winter track, wrestled in his senior year and won junior varsity states.
He also took part in DECA, was a member of the class council serving as treasurer, student council, Muslim student association and UNICEF.
He’s a member of the National Honor Society, as well as the Spanish and science honor societies.
He was orchestra section leader junior and senior year and a member of the chamber orchestra senior year.
He’s planning to attend Boston University.
Nicolas Olson, who will be attending Worcester Polytechnic Institute after graduating as the other co-salutatorian, is the son of Christine Enderle-Olson and Kenneth Olson.
He took a total of 11 AP classes on a variety of subjects but says he gravitated to the sciences. “Before, math was not my thing. Now I love it,” he says. He plans to study mechanical engineering at WPI.
Olson ran cross country while at Foxboro High as well as outdoor track for three years (interrupted by the pandemic) and indoor track for four years, making captain his senior year.
He was named team MVP in cross country as both a junior and senior, earned Most Improved honors in both winter and spring track as a junior, and received the Warrior Award in winter track as a senior. In addition, he received academic excellence awards in AP Calculus, both AB and BC.