Aine Fitzpatrick and Burnie Legette are valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, of this year’s senior class at Foxboro High School.
Fitzpatrick, 18, lives with her parents Martin and Eileen Fitzpatrick and three sisters.
She took a number of AP classes throughout high school. She was co-captain of Foxboro’s science team and tutored in math and science.
Fitzpatrick also ran on both the cross-country and track teams at Foxboro and was captain of both. She was president of the Interact Club, which promotes community service. On her own time, Fitzpatrick enjoys doing art, with a focus on the visual arts, a passion she was able to explore in her AP studio art class.
In addition to being named valedictorian, Fitzpatrick has received a Certificate of Merit from the Society of Women Engineers; the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute award for math and science and achievement; and was named a Hockomock League scholar-athlete.
Her passion for art paid off freshman year, when she participated in National Art History Day and was awarded Best Project in Civics for the state for her piece depicting the Irish Troubles.
Fitzpatrick will attend Notre-Dame University next fall, where she plans to major in biochemistry, most likely on a pre-med track.
Legette, 18, lives with his parents Burnie Legette and Michelle Marin-Legette and two younger siblings.
He took upwards of 13 AP classes throughout high school.
Legette competed on his school’s wrestling and track teams. He was also a member of the debate and DECA clubs and was chosen to participate in the Boys State program by the American Legion.
He has received the Yale Book Award; a number of academic excellence awards, particularly in math and physics; and was a finalist for the National Merit Scholarship.
Legette will attend Harvard University in the fall with an undecided major, but will most likely study applied math.