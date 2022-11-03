Foxboro High School‘s Fashion Club has plans to help breast cancer patients in a creative and crafty way.
The club will be gathering in the Boyden Library from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, to make hats and blankets for distribution to breast cancer patients and the public is invited to come by and help.
Makayla Peck, 17, a senior at Foxboro High School and president of the Fashion Club, said she loves the idea of merging the club’s mission of making crafts and designing clothes and accessories with a way to help others.
Peck said the seed for the idea came last spring when the Foxboro girls’ tennis team was looking for a new idea for fundraising, instead of selling chocolate bars.
“So, I came up with the idea to sell custom-made bracelets with our school colors. So, I designed a blue and yellow Pura Vida bracelet, which we sold at Foxboro Founders Day and in a mirror boutique, they were a quick success and everyone loved them,” Peck said.
Inspired by the success at Founders Day, at the beginning of this school year, Peck pitched the idea of making and selling custom Pura Vida bracelets with the breast cancer awareness ribbon. Money raised from the bracelets would then be used to buy materials to create hats and blankets for distribution to breast cancer patients who are being treated at the the Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center, which is located in Foxboro.
“If this becomes a success, the Fashion club will definitely be placing another order for the bracelets, and maybe add another cause we can donate to.”
The Fashion Club has a goal of selling enough bracelets to raise $200 for the hat and blanket materials.
Peck said one of her relatives battled breast cancer a few years ago, so it’s a cause close to her heart.
“We want people who suffer from breast cancer to feel they are not alone, and they have others besides their friends and family who are wishing for their best,” she said. “Everyone is welcome and we hope that people from all ages will come and help.”
To learn about the club, more follow their Instagram @foxborofashionclub.