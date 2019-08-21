Michael Grace of Lewis Road, a 1989 Foxboro High School graduate who joined the local police department 20 years ago this October, has been named Foxboro’s next police chief.
Grace had been one of two internal candidates vying for the opportunity to replace outgoing chief William Baker, who announced in April that he would be retiring effective Oct. 7.
He was chosen over Lt. Richard Noonan, currently the department’s patrol division commander, who also was a finalist for the chief’s position.
The selection was announced Tuesday night by Town Manager William Keegan, who has sole authority to appoint department heads.
In so doing, Keegan expressed his gratitude to both candidates for their cooperation and professionalism during what had been an extensive screening process.
“This was a very difficult choice,” Keegan noted. “But there is one person who had to emerge as the top person.”
Accompanied by his wife Kirsten and three children, as well as his parents and mother-in-law, Grace thanked those involved in the evaluation process, both present and former colleagues on the Foxboro Police Department — many of whom were on hand for the announcement — “and my good friend, Rich Noonan.”
Grace also pointedly recognized Selectman Edward O’Leary, the town’s former police chief who had hired both candidates.
“He gave me a wonderful opportunity to serve this community,” Grace said of his former boss, adding that O’Leary taught him the value of teamwork.
“I thank you all from the bottom of my heart,” he added.
After the meeting, O’Leary characterized both candidates as “outstanding people” rooted in family and community.
“Michael always has demonstrated a willingness to work hard,” O’Leary said. “And it’s clear he’s been successful.”
On Wednesday, Noonan likewise offered a congratulatory note to the new chief.
“I look forward to working with Mike as the department continues to strive to provide the best police services to the town possible,” Noonan said, noting the two had risen through the ranks together.
In addition to graduating two years apart at Foxboro High School, the two candidates share remarkably similar professional profiles. Both were hired as Foxboro patrolmen in 1999, having attended the MBTA Police Academy together that same year.
In addition, both had previous experience with the state corrections department — Grace at MCI-Concord and Noonan at Pondville Correctional Center in Norfolk — and both received master’s degrees in criminal justice in 2003 — Grace from Western New England College and Noonan from Northeastern University.
Their career tracks also followed similar arcs. Noonan had been promoted to sergeant in 2003, Grace in 2005. Noonan was then promoted to lieutenant 2016 followed by Grace a year later.
Since then, each has focused on different areas of command responsibility, with Grace in charge of the administrative division, which includes the department’s communications center, record management system and detective unit.
Following Tuesday’s meeting, Keegan confirmed that he had met with both candidates in advance and informed them of his decision.
“There were no surprises here tonight,” he said.
Earlier, Keegan had walked selectmen through the multi-step evaluation process designed to assess the candidate’s responses to complex issues facing law enforcement. This included encounters with three separate screening panels, one consisting of six experts specializing in Islamic scholarship, bias-based policing, substance abuse treatment and rehabilitation, mate crimes and extremism, gender issues and mental illness.
A second evaluation panel comprised of former police chiefs led by a facilitator asked Grace and Noonan to respond to a series of hypothetical scenarios that could include citizen or business complaints, internal issues involving personnel and an active shooter or hostage situation.
The two candidates also faced a seven-member community-based panel that included a member of the local business community, the central administration and school department, selectmen and stadium Advisory Committee, and a local cleric.
Lastly, Grace and Noonan were given several days to prepare a formal written response to a separate hypothetical law enforcement problem.
Keegan said Grace’s selection reflected a comparative ranking from the different evaluation components.