A Foxboro High School teacher facing federal child pornography charges will continue to be held in jail without bail because his family in Kansas cannot take him in at this time, a magistrate judge said Tuesday.
During a video conference hearing in federal court in Worcester, Thomas Davis, 41, changed his request to be released pending trial but can renew it at a later date, Magistrate Judge David Hennessy said.
Davis, a special education teacher, has been held in jail since his arrest by the FBI Aug. 26 on charges of possession of child pornography and receiving child pornography.
Federal prosecutors want him kept in jail pending trial saying he poses a threat to the community, and Davis was placed on unpaid administrative leave from his job.
Authorities say they found 40 images on his laptop computer of children between ages 4 and 8 being sexually abused by adult men.
The computer and other electronic devices seized from Davis’ Mansfield home are being analyzed to determine if there is any more child pornography, a federal prosecutor said.
Authorities say they also found a video of Davis having sex with an 18-year-old boy but have since determined the encounter was consensual, although secretly recorded by Davis.
Last week, Julie-Ann Olson, a public defender representing Davis, told Hennessy that Davis could live with his family in Kansas if the judge decided to release him pending trial.
On Tuesday, however, Hennessy said he was informed by Olson that Davis’ family could not accommodate him at this time. Neither Olson nor the judge explained the specific reason.
Last week, Hennessy continued the hearing until Tuesday to allow the probation department to assess Davis’ plan to live with his parents pending trial.
Although he did not make a decision, the judge suggested several conditions including house arrest with a GPS bracelet and no access to the internet or children.
If Davis — who has no criminal record — is convicted, a federal prosecutor said he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years. The maximum penalty is 20 years in prison.