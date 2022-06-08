On an occasion traditionally dedicated to student achievement, Foxboro High School’s soon-to-be graduates instead used last Thursday’s Awards Night ceremonies as an opportunity to bid a collective farewell with both humility and gratitude.
Describing her classmates as “passionate, hardworking and selfless,” vice president Ava Spitz assured listeners the Class of 2022 was ready for any and all challenges.
“Over the past four years, we have been gifted with lifelong friendships, discovered our passions and made memories we can hold on to forever,” Spitz said in welcoming remarks. “I am certain to say we have all been prepared for the lives we hold ahead of us, regardless of the path we each decide to take.”
Spitz was just one of numerous students and faculty members sharing the spotlight in the high school gymnasium last Thursday evening.
The program was dedicated to retiring Foxboro High School Principal Diana Myers-Pachla and Kristin Waryas, a 1986 Foxboro High graduate and tireless booster who died unexpectedly last September.
“Her dedication to our school community has not gone unnoticed,” class president Benjamin Wasserman said of Myers-Pachla, “as she has always been there to lend a helping hand or give some great advice.”
Likewise, yearbook editors Hannah Blake and Nina Della Valle introduced classmate Anthony Amico, who delivered brief remarks dedicating the 2022 yearbook to guidance department head Laureen White, who also will be retiring this year.
“Not only is she constantly giving to her students, but over summer vacation she makes it a point to see her fellow staff members and keep strong relationships between the FHS guidance family,” Amico said.
Other retiring faculty members who were acknowledged included Pamela Anderson, Linda Cameron, Debra Grant, Kathleen Joseph, Ellen Katseroubas, Ellen McGrath, Joe O’Neil, Christine Relleva, Irene Titmas and Eileen Warnat.
Later, seniors singled out a number of faculty members for recognition with brief speeches — often humorous but always heartfelt. These included Susan Carle, Jon McCabe, Leah Cardullo, Shawn Trice, Lorin Bradley, Linda Cameron, Beth Sylvia, Cami Tedoldi, Ellen Pillsbury and Shannon Wasilewski.
Student speeches were delivered by co-salutatorians Alexander McGarry and Nicolas Olson, Student Council president Hadiya Ahmad and National Honor Society president Sophia Davis.
Repeating a common lament of over-scheduled teens, Olson said he often regarded academics or even athletic endeavors as obligations to be endured, rather than opportunities for enjoyment or fulfillment.
“None of us can see into the future or correct our past actions,” he said with a trace of regret. “All we can do is tackle those challenges right in front of us with a grateful attitude.”
McGarry described his at-times clumsy efforts to master skimboarding — gliding across the shoreline on a flat board — as a confidence-builder which reinforced the importance of perseverance and resilience in life.
“I still regularly eat a mouthful of sand and gulp seawater every time I go skimboarding,” he said. “But every time I get knocked down, I dust myself off and get back up. Because at the end of the day, as long as you’re still standing, no amount of failure can stop you.”
After singling out teachers Todd Kaeser and Lauren Carlton for their efforts, Ahmad said that members of the Class of 2022 have demonstrated a wide range of talents, qualities and virtues.
“Many of our social and political leaders started their lives as average people, and as I mentioned, we are anything but average,” she said. “Therefore, I have high hopes for our graduates.”
In turn, Davis urged classmates to remember that families, friends and neighbors each contributed in different ways to their health and well-being.
“If there is anything we have learned over the past few years, it is to be grateful,” she said. “Be grateful for your friends, family, teammates, coaches, siblings, teachers, counselors and mentors.”
Welcoming parents and family members, Myers-Pachla presented academic awards to valedictorian Juliana Preston, as well as other top students in the Class of 2022, including: Katherine Adam, Robert Canfield, David Kenney, Nadia Klofac, Alexander McGarry, Zachary Muniz, Nicolas Olson, Benjamin Ricketts and Garrett Spillane.
Preston also received a certificate of academic excellence from Superintendent Amy Berdos.
Myers-Pachla presented the MIAA Student Achievement Award to Brooke Barreira, who she said was “instrumental in creating a positive culture” at Foxboro High.
Assistant Principal Andrew Servideo was called upon to introduce Spillane and Aarebul Chowdhury as commended students in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program.
He also presented the Daughters of the American Revolution “Good Citizen” award to Christine Mosby, the Jewish War Veterans “Brotherhood Award” to Hadiya Ahmad and recognized seniors Timothy Morin and Andrew Sanville, both of whom will be enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps upon graduation.
Department heads presented senior medallions to the following seniors: Riley Higgins, art; Abigail Costa, business; Zachary Muniz, English; Nicholas Medeiros, family & consumer sciences; Sophia Davis, music; Nadia Klofac, science; Liam McKay, special education; Matthew Grace, technical education; Cameron Barreira and Katherine Collins, wellness; Juliana Preston, world language; and Nicolas Olson, who received medallions in both mathematics and social studies.
Athletic director Joseph Cusack presented athletic awards to the following seniors: Nicolas Olson and Juliana Preston, the Scholar-Athlete Award; Hannah Black and Jake Watts, the Joseph Heinricher Blue and Gold Award; Kate Collins, the Alvin Stewart School Spirit Award and the MIAA Student Ambassador Award; and Kailee McCabe and Dylan Gordon, who received the Warrior Award as athletes of the year.
Prior to concluding Thursday’s program, class officers also presented gifts to class advisors Jess McAlister and James Callahan.