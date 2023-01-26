A Foxboro High School senior is getting at start at exhibiting her artwork with a showcase at Boyden Library this month.
Olivia Alexis, 17, has about two dozen pieces on display at the library — including artwork featuring the mediums of charcoal, clay, acrylic paints, watercolors, sculpture and pencil as well as digital work.
“It is just generally a very good opportunity for me since I always wanted to have my little art showcase. I would say that I’m ecstatic to have the general public view my work but also very nervous because it’s open to the public,” Alexis said.
Alexis started painting when she was around 11 years old, thanks to her sixth-grade English teacher who loved painting in her free time. Her teacher decided to have the class paint a beach with an orange sunset, which Alexis said she still has hanging in her room because she was so proud of it.
“Ever since then, I’ve always had a love for art,” said Alexis, who is a member of the National Art Honor Society at Foxboro High.
Alexis didn’t start taking art classes until her junior year of high school, but that led to a pre-college art program at Montserrat College of Art in Beverly over the summer. Now in her senior year, she is taking a total of four art classes, along with recently finishing a winter workshop at Massachusetts College of Art and Design.
The exhibit at the library came thanks to her high school art teacher.
“I heard about the opportunity to display my art pieces in the library from my Advanced Placement studio art teacher Mrs. Trice when I walked into her classroom just on a random school day because she said she had something exciting to tell me,” Alexis said.
Libby O’Neill, the director of Boyden Library said when their teen librarian, Jennifir Huston, brought the idea of showcasing Alexis’ work in the library, O’Neill offered full support.
“I think it’s wonderful to highlight art made by teens in the community, and it’s important to support and encourage their talents. Olivia’s artwork is beautiful that I’ve had trouble deciding on my favorite piece. I really love ‘Mirrored Image’ though,” O’Neil said.
While Alexis hasn’t yet decided on where she will head for college, as she’s still waiting to hear back from one of her top choices – she is considering the Rhode Island School of Art and Design, MassArt and the School of Art Institute of Chicago.
Regardless of the final decision of the school choices, Alexis is planning on majoring in illustration with a minor in painting or ceramics, or possibly lookinh at a dual major in illustration and fashion.
“My goal is to graduate college and have a name for myself in the art world along with hopefully being able to go for my master’s in fine art. While a dream would be living in a studio apartment in a city and traveling the world for work along with creating my comic book or working for a comic book company,” Alexis said.
You can visit Boyden Library to see Alexis’s art showcase through Jan. 31.