Foxboro High School will once again be represented at the prestigious Essentially Ellington Festival in New York City as the school’s jazz ensemble has been selected as one of the 15 finalist bands.
This is the band’s 21st appearance at the festival since it began in 1995.
“This is truly a remarkable achievement and a testament to all the hard work the band has done over the past several months,” said Band Director Aaron Bush. “The Essentially Ellington Festival is one of a kind — it will change the lives of these kids in immeasurable ways. I’m thrilled that we will all get to experience it together.”
The festival is reserved for the top high school jazz bands in the nation. The application process requires the band to submit three recordings in January, and the finalist bands are chosen through a blind adjudication process.
The festival takes place at Jazz at Lincoln Center, better known as “The House of Swing.”
Students will participate in workshops and masterclasses with members of the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra, a question and answer session with Wynton Marsalis and compete against the other 15 bands.
In 2022, the Foxboro High jazz ensemble came in second place in the festival.
Lead alto Emma Lacy, a senior, said participating in the festival has changed her life.
“Getting to go for a third time is just unreal. I am so incredibly proud of the entire jazz ensemble for all our hard work up to this point and cannot wait to see what else we will accomplish in New York City,” she said. “I know this experience will only bring us even closer together both on and off the bandstand.”
Sophomore bassist Adriana Alberts is also excited for the festival.
“I’m very thrilled for this unique and exciting experience and opportunity we have, but to be able to go to Essentially Ellington with this group of people is what makes me the happiest because we love each other and they’ve showed me what the meaning of collaboration and hard work is,” she said.
Senior drummer Liam Earnst agreed, saying, “I’m really excited for the younger players to get a chance to perform on that stage. They’ve been putting in an incredible amount of effort this year and I think we should all be really proud of what we’ve accomplished together.”.
The next opportunity to hear the jazz ensemble locally will be at the annual Pops Concert on May 6 and 7 at Foxboro High School.
For more information on the Essentially Ellington Festival and to view the livestreams, please visit 2023.jazz.org/essentially-ellington.