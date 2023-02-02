Ellen Pillsbury has made a career out of helping others find their own careers.
Pillsbury, 65, a career specialist who has worked at Foxboro High School for the past 24 years, is retiring next month. She said her interest in working as a career specialist came from a desire to help young adults and the local community.
“Sometimes a student has a passion for a field but doesn’t know how to find local people doing that work and I can help them connect and get an internship or summer job and that is rewarding,” she said. “Or, sometimes some kids just don’t know what they want to do and I can expose them to career fields that they don’t know to exist but that match their interests and skills, and that is rewarding as well.”
During her 24 years at Foxboro High School, Pillsbury initiated and managed several projects including the Credit for Life Fair, Career Day, a Certified Nursing Assistant Program, a Teacher Externship Program, a Women in Engineering program, Transition Night, Construction Career Day, college tours, internships and job shadows and Future Educators Day.
Pillsbury said the relationships that she has nurtured and developed with students at Foxboro High School are something that she will always cherish.
“Working with the freshmen, watching them mature, apply for college and become successful in their careers is very rewarding for me,” she said.
Over the years of her dedicated career, Pillsbury said there have been many success stories that come to her mind:
Jess Todd is a sports reporter and anchor for KFVA 12 in Cape Girardeau, Mo., after participating in a senior project at Foxboro Cable Access as a sports reporter and video editor.
Joe Dantona, Jason Galanti, Brian, Grenier, Harry McComb, and Collin Sweeney all participated in a senior project on firefighting and went on to pursue careers as firefighters in Foxboro.
For her senior project, Lillie Marcelonis chose the field of occupational therapy, the field she now works in.
Another senior project that stood out for her was done by Guy Quartarone, who has a passion for raising and training racing pigeons and now has a business doing exactly that.
“It’s exciting for me to see how the students that I have serviced in my career here at Foxboro High School have gone on to be successful and happy in their career choices,” Pillsbury said.
According to Pillsbury, the Certified Nursing Assistant Program at Foxboro High has led to many students pursuing careers as a doctor and nurses. She said around 65 students have participated program so far.
“I have truly enjoyed working with the students, facility, and community for my job. I would like to thank the administration for allowing me to serve the students at Foxboro High School, and the community because without them the programs I ran would not have been so successful. I would also like to thank the staff at Foxboro High School for always supporting me in any way I needed,” Pillsbury said.
Pillsbury said her position at the high school is important because the programs she has built allow students to experience opportunities they otherwise would not have. The students get exposed to real-world work experiences and learn what skills they need in the workplace, how to write a resume. The exposure to the careers they’re interested in pursuing is an added bonus.
One of the former students helped by Pillsbury was Sasha Greenhalgh, 27, who owns Sasha Greenhalgh Photography.
“It’s tough to find the words to adequately describe somebody as amazing as Ellen Pillsbury but I will try my best to do her justice. We only got to know each other during my senior year as I was working with the yearbook to create the senior video for my class. When I had my first meeting with Ellen, I had no idea the impact she was about to have on my life,” Greenhalgh said.
Greenhalgh said the support Pillsbury, who serves as yearbook advisor, gave her during that time was instrumental in allowing her to feel safe taking a gap year to figure her career goals. That gap year was instrumental in her journey to becoming a business owner and successful photographer today.
“I truly mean it from the bottom of my heart when I say I wouldn’t be where I am today without her. High school is challenging, the transition from high school to adult life, and even more so, few people are as blessed as we were to have someone as amazing as Ellen to help us navigate it,” Greenhalgh said.
Pillsbury said many people have already asked what retirement holds for her. She plans to spend plenty of time with family and following her passion for baking.
“I’m planning on spending more time with my new grandson, Owen, who lives in upstate New York. Anyone that knows me knows that I love to bake. I am hoping to contact America’s Test Kitchen and become a test baker for them. I then could take my goodies up to the high school for feedback,” Pillsbury said.
Pillsbury said she would also like to work with dogs at a rescue site or in some other form.