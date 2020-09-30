Even with coronavirus precautions putting a crimp in their quick step, members of the Foxboro High School marching band have still managed to keep the beat, thanks largely to 2020 drum majors Nicole Corkery and Mary Clare Earnst.
Named to the leadership posts last spring, the two drum majors found themselves without a fall football season while encumbered by rehearsal-related social distancing requirements — both of which precluded staging the school’s traditional late-summer marching band camp.
Usually held in late August before students return to school, the camp serves as an orientation for younger student musicians while introducing a musical framework — and the requisite performance skills — featured at high school football games throughout the fall.
Although the camp is supervised by music department staff, much of the planning and hands-on instruction is undertaken by the two drum majors, assisted by student section leaders – helping initiate rising freshman into the musical culture at FHS while allowing upperclassmen to hone leadership qualities.
But this year, with large-scale gatherings out of the question, Corkery and Earnst leveraged available technology and fashioned a Zoom-flavored virtual band camp with the pair overseeing marching drills and music staff in charge of the music piece.
“Unfortunately, we were not able to meet in person but we still wanted to continue with the tradition that we have in our Foxboro music program,” Corkery told school committee members last week during a presentation on this year’s camp program. “One of the challenges we faced with the virtual experience was not having that one-on-one, face-to-face interaction.”
The solution was a series of demonstration videos with one of the two drum majors delivering an instructional narrative and the other detailing proper marching technique. What typically would comprise an entire day during the conventional camp experience was boiled down to hour-long videos – with modules normally taking an hour broken into brief, 10-minute segments.
“You can see her feet are right down below her shoulders and her posture is very poised,” Corkery remarked in a sample video screened for school board members. “She looks very professional.”
An interactive feature allowed Corkery and Earnst to view band members participating at home to ensure they were doing the exercises correctly.
“It was hard sometimes,” Earnst said. “But I think we did a pretty good job working about the technological limitations.
The pair also screened part of a Power Point presentation detailing their advance planning and preparation for the virtual camp experience.
“Basically, the job of the drum majors is not just to lead the band but ultimately to lead the entire camp,” Earnst explained. “So we needed to plan everything – every single minute.”
To further help the younger students identify with section leaders during the video orientation, Corkery said upperclassmen were encouraged to wear the same shirts – not only increasing familiarity, but also enhancing direct communication with section leaders, drum majors or music department staff.
“For the most part these younger students don’t know us,” she observed. “They don’t know our names unless they see them on the screen.”
And to keep things from getting too serious, Earnst said the pair led band members in virtual jumping jacks every day to get them warmed up and ready to march. In addition, they provided a personal touch by “interviewing” section leaders and introducing other fun features like “wacky socks day.”
“It gave them an outlet to have some fun rather than just opening up the computer and sitting behind a screen,” Corkery recalled. “My students were so excited to show us their socks – and they had some pretty cool socks.”
Following the presentation, school committee member Rob Canfield praised the pair for solving problems and tackling technical challenges while striving to create community, while fellow board member Tina Belanger noted that drum major is a difficult role even in normal times.
“I really wish we were going to see you on a Friday night this fall out on the field,” Belanger said. “But I know you are working hard and we will see you at some point.”
On hand for last week’s presentation, FHS band director Aaron Bush characterized the two drum majors as aspiring leaders who are both respected and admired by their peers.
“Teaching is really hard,” Bush observed. “Online teaching is even harder. And being a high school student and an online teacher is near impossible.”
Music director Cami Tedoldi reminded those present that marching band requires younger students to master unfamiliar skills and techniques over and above music performance.
“That’s why it was important to us to maintain the integrity of our marching band curriculum and find a way to adapt and make it happen,” Tedoldi said.
Asked what they considered most noteworthy about the virtual band experience, Corkery said she was especially gratified by returning to Foxboro High School in September and watching young band members put their virtual lessons into practice.
“They were so dedicated to improving,” Corkery said. “They wanted to improve and it was so evident in the way that they were marching and how they were attentive to what we were saying to them.
“Teaching them the principles of the Foxboro music program and then seeing them applied in person was fantastic.”