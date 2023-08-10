Scott Blake, the town’s new veterans services officer, said helping veterans has always been one of his passions – even when he was still in the service himself.
“They write a blank check to the United States of America, willing to pay the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. I feel that there should never be a homeless or hungry veteran on our streets. Helping to make sure this doesn’t happen is the least I can do,” he said.
Blake is a 27-year veteran who served in the Army, the Army National Guard, and the Army Reserves. He moved up through the enlisted ranks and was promoted to staff sergeant. His packet for sergeant first class was about to be submitted when he decided to enroll in ROTC and become an officer. Blake was a major when he finally decided to retire.
Blake is originally from Raynham and went to Raynham Elementary Schools, Coyle-Cassidy High School in Taunton, and graduated from Bridgewater State College.
Before starting his new position this week, Blake, 53, of Taunton, was a veterans services officer in Raynham and in the past, he worked as an investigator for the Department of Veterans Services in Taunton.
Blake said his connection to Foxboro is that he has a lot of childhood memories of attending Patriot football games with his family and friends, huddling together in the bleacher seats trying to keep warm while they watched the games.
“Years back, I had several friends that lived in Foxboro and I would often meet up with them for lunch or dinner,” Blake said.
As Foxboro’s new veterans services officer, his short-term goal is to get acquainted with the people of Foxboro and determine where and how his services can best be utilized, and make connections with local businesses, providers and organizations to provide the best resources for the Foxboro veterans.
“My long-term goal is to make the services that my department and I provide known to all Foxboro veterans, dependents, widows, and widowers. Ensure that these people are not struggling to make ends meet and that they can live a life that is free from financial worry by providing them with the benefits they truly deserve,” he said.
Blake said his excitement for working in Foxboro began the moment he interviewed for the position.
“The people that I met and have since met, are so full of positive energy. They are such nice people, very eager to make me feel welcome and like I was part of the family. They are happy in their jobs, working as a team, and most importantly, happy about working for the Town of Foxboro.”
Human Services Director Marc Craig said during Blake’s interview for the post, he was struck by Blake’s commitment to the community he was serving and his involvement in the American Legion, VFW, and Patriot Riders of America.
“I am excited for Scott to come to Foxboro because I know he will have the support of this great community as he embarks on his mission of assisting veterans with access to resources to improve their lives,” Craig said. “He will be a perfect fit for Foxboro and I look forward to seeing all the positivity he will bring to veterans’ services.”