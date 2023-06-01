Each year during the month of May, the Massachusetts Historical Commission encourages local historical commissions to recognize outstanding efforts to restore and preserve historic assets throughout the cities and towns of the Commonwealth. These projects are recognized as having revitalized neighborhoods and preserved the community’s character and heritage.
For the past 23 years Foxboro has focused on identifying houses and projects that have produced noticeable efforts toward both preservation and restoration. These awards were presented at our May 22nd meeting.
PRESERVATION
This year’s award for preservation was presented to David Devine and Melissa Culkins for adding a garage that mirrored the architectural details of the home including the hip roof with dormer. They preserved the character of the house’s architectural features by adopting the same lines for the garage addition.
In April of 1862, William A. Stephens, the carpenter who built the house, sold a house and land abutting his own homestead, on a Baker Street parcel purchased just months earlier. The first owner/occupant was Edmund Boyden, a box maker, who with his wife Susan and three children moved into the house from the place they were renting on Granite Street, near the Gilmore Street Pond’s Steam Mill box factory where Edmund and his son George worked. One year later Boyden bought an additional small parcel of land squaring off the lot to Garfield Street. Mentioned in Boyden’s deed as a land boundary was “Greenwood Street,” a private way, later made public then renamed Garfield Street following the assassination of President James A. Garfield in 1881.
Subsequently, a family owned it for three decades: Matilda Hewey, a widow, lived in the house with her sons, Ellery and Lorenzo. Lorenzo Hewey owned a sawmill in the Chestnut/Belcher Street area that made railroad ties and telegraph poles. He was a member of the Sons of Veterans of the Civil War, and his mother and wife were members of the Women’s Relief Corps which, among other duties, supported reunions for Civil War veterans. Following his death in 1919, Lorenzo’s widow Ellen rented the house, lived on Main Street, then Bentwood Street and later moved into a small bungalow built for her in 1927 on a portion of the land facing Garfield Street. Until she died in 1931, she lived here with her married daughter Beatrice and her husband who later moved to Rowley where they purchased a 1765 restored residence.
Two other tenants, the Lightbody brothers, Don and George, served with distinction in World War II. Don served 11 years in uniform, trained as a fire control systems specialist and saw duty in the Italian and African campaigns. George took part in the release of prisoners from the concentration camp at Buchenwald, Germany. The brothers had a wartime reunion in July of 1945 at the French Riviera. Both were career Foxboro Company employees.
Purchasing the house in 1963, by far the most well-known owner was another Foxboro Company employee, N. Carl Annon who served the town faithfully and tirelessly for decades as Selectman, Board of Health member, and on other town boards and was responsible for introducing elderly housing to Foxboro. The senior complex on the Chestnut Street end of Baker Street was named for him.
David Devine purchased the property in 2006 and with his wife Melissa Culkins preserved and enhanced another architectural spotlight to the Baker Street Historic District.
RESTORATION
The 2023 Restoration Award went to Brian and Ibel Grace of 32 Lakeview Road for the restoration of their barn conversion home. The Grace’s brought it back to its former glory and enhanced its appeal to the neighborhood. They subsequently built a garage echoing the home’s architecture.
Built as a barn around 1840, this house was originally remodeled during the period of 1923-1926 by Leo W. Brunell, an inventor and a pressman.
Called the Brunell family’s “new house” the barn may have been built for their “old house” around 1840 or may have been used for storing goods and sheltering the horses and donkeys that carted goods to and from the factories and mills that utilized waterpower from the pond and the dam across the street at Lakeview.
The thread factory, at one time a stone structure, was in operation roughly 1815 – 1855. After 1832 it was owned by Daniels Carpenter, a homegrown industrialist, who was taxed in 1851 for multiple houses and barns. Next it was a dye house owned by John Dixon and later a wool scouring mill under the ownership of Charles Freeman & Son until it burned in 1876. Rebuilt as a wooden structure and again used as a wood scouring mill it suffered the devastating flood of 1886, was repaired, and sold to Alexander Ross & Co. until it burned in 1898 never to be rebuilt.
Brunell worked nights and weekends to create a “new house” for his family of eleven, including a wife, Mae, and nine children: 4 girls and 5 boys. Their “old house” was located just north on the property with a cellar hole of a large shed or barn between the structures. The cellar hole was full of spools of thread and was also used as their personal waste disposal site according to son Douglas, who wrote his memoirs and recollections in 1990 in a 3-part series in The Foxboro Reporter entitled “Donkeyville Revisited”.
The children of Leo and Mae had distinct personalities with Doug being an amateur radio operator during World War II relaying messages to local boys all around the world. At one point, belonging to multiple hookups, he was sending over 50 messages a month. He repaired radios and dabbled in astronomy and was a Boy Scout leader. Occupations of the other children included teacher, librarian, linotype operator, nurse and Foxboro Company employees. Sadly, two of their sons, Robert and Donald died in tragic, freakish accidents.
Both house projects were completed in an exceptional manner. They are highly visible improvements and are a great boost to their neighborhoods and to the Foxborough Historical Commission’s mission of preservation and protection. We congratulate the owners.
If you are aware of a completed project within the last 3 years that meets these criteria, please contact the Historical Commission at 40 South Street with your nominations for next year.