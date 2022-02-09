The pace of the the state’s red hot real estate market may be slowing down slightly, according to sales figures for last year, but prices are still headed to record highs.
Figures released this week by the Warren Group, which tracks real estate and mortgage data, show that during 2021 there were 62,195 single-family home sales in Massachusetts, an increase of only .8% from 2020. However, the median sale price for 2021 increased 14.1% from 2020 to $510,000 — the first time it has exceeded half a million dollars since the group’s record keeping began in 1987.
“Last year was a wild ride for Massachusetts real estate, and not necessarily one I would want to be on if I were in the market for a new home,” said Tim Warren, CEO of the Pembroke-based Warren Group.
“The year-end median sale price of $510,000 is a strong indicator that the lack of inventory is increasing competition, pushing prices up and stretching buyers’ budgets thin,” Warren said in a statement released with the report.
Locally, sales and price figures appear to bear that out. In Attleboro, single-family home sales increased from 446 to 457, just 2.5%, from 2020 to 2021. But the median price jumped 14.6% to $420,000.
In other area communities, the numbers were much the same, with the number of sales holding almost steady or seeing modest rises, but percentage increases in the median price climbing into double digits.
North Attleboro had one of the busiest real estate markets in the area with sales going from 276 in 2020 to 329 last year, a jump of 19.2%. The median price of a home in town was up 17.6% to $489,900.
Foxboro sales year-to-year increased to 188, an increase of 3.9%, while the median single-family home price was up 11.9% to $567,500.
In addition to Foxboro, four other towns among the 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle saw median house prices rise above the half-million dollar mark last year. In Mansfield, where year-to-year sales were basically flat, the price rose to $575,500. In Wrentham the median price was $599,950, an increase of 6.1%. In Rehoboth that figure was $515,000. Norfolk could claim the top dollar for real estate with a median home price of $681,500. The best bargain for a home was in Seekonk where the median price was $386,000 in 2021.
Higher mortgage rates that are expected in the future may keep home prices down, but demand will remain high, with buyers eagerly awaiting spring and a wave of new homes coming to the market, Warren said.
“But many current homeowners are opting to stay put,” he added, “which is compounding the inventory issue.”