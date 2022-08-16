Home sales in most communities in the area were down last month compared to a year ago but prices continued to rise, although more slowly.
That’s according to the latest report from The Warren Group, a company that tracks transactions statewide.
Single-family home and condo sales declined dramatically in Massachusetts in July, with high prices and rising mortgage rates the cause, according to the report, released Tuesday.
“Mortgage rates are now over 5% while a year ago they were under 3%,” according to Warren Group CEO Tim Warren.
The single-family home median price increased $45,000 compared to a year ago.
“We’ve seen the same trend occur for many consecutive months now; prices reach new highs while the total number of sales declines on a year-over-year basis,” Warren said. “Evidence in the cooling is seen in prices. They are rising at a slower rate, gaining just 9 percent so far this year after gaining 14 percent last year.”
Not all communities in the area followed that trend, however.
In Attleboro, the largest community in The Sun Chronicle coverage area, the number of home sales actually rose last month by 13% to 52 transactions, compared to the same month last year. The median price of a single-family home fell by 2% to $450,000, a drop of about $9,250.
However, year-to-date sales did show a slowdown from the same period last year. They fell to 234 sales, a drop of nearly 5%, while median prices in the same period rose to that $450,000 mark, an increase of 11.2%. (That still makes Attleboro a bargain for house hunters compared to the rest of the 10-community Sun Chronicle area.)
Foxboro and Mansfield also bucked the trend of home purchases, falling in July compared to a year ago. Sales in both towns — 21 in Foxboro and 20 in Mansfield — changed little from a year ago. But year-to-date sales were off sharply, down 19.5% to 90 in Foxboro and 23.6% to 97 in Mansfield. Median home prices rose for July, up 12.4% in Foxboro to $617,300 and up nearly 15% in Mansfield to $712,500.
But those relatively strong showings in sales were outliers compared to the rest of the area and most of Massachusetts.
Last month, there were 5,266 single-family home sales in Massachusetts, a 17.4% decrease from July 2021 when there were 6,374 transactions. Meanwhile, the median single-family sale price spiked 8.3% on a year-over-year basis to $585,000, up from $540,000 in July 2021 — a new all-time high for the month of July.
The priciest homes in the area could be found in Norfolk again last month where a single-family home’s median price in July was $825,000, a 35.6% increase. Sales in town fell from 22 to 14 for the month.
North Attleboro saw a sharp drop in sales with only 15 for the entire month, a decrease of more than 51%, while prices for the month rose 20.5% to $599.000.
Other communities saw similar declines in the number of homes sold.
In Plainville there were only five sales in the month, off more than 70%, with year-to-date sales also down by more than a third to 39. Median sale price for a home was $580,000 in July, up 5.5% from last year.
Wrentham sales were more than cut in half to 11 for the month and down by nearly the same proportion for the year so far to 56, a drop of 46.2%. Median price for a a home in town was $760,000, an increase of nearly 11%.
Norton sales were relatively steady for the month — 20 compared to 26 last July — but median prices were up 4% to $520,500.
Warren said the fluctuations are a case of supply and demand along with financial pressures on buyers.
“Increases in wages and salaries are not keeping pace with inflation that is now running at 8.5%,” he said. “Plus, homebuyers face a very low inventory of homes for sale. All this leads us to a cooler real estate market.”
The head of the Foxboro-based Massachusetts Association of Realtors said, however, the supply situation is showing signs of improvement.
“While inventory has been an issue we’ve cited in recent months, we’re seeing a positive change in that area as housing stock continues to climb nationwide this summer,” MAR President Dawn Ruffini said in a statement.
She added that while affordability and mortgage rates remain issues, “this positive change in inventory indicates options are once again on the horizon for buyers.”