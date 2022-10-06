Local conservation officials this week approved a framework they hope will eventually resolve a long-simmering dispute over unauthorized work along the lakefront behind 20 Ridge Road.
The step-by-step approach adopted Monday by conservation commission members would require property owner Kenneth Nicholls to stabilize an area behind his home within the next several weeks, but allow more comprehensive restorative work to be deferred until next spring.
“I’m hoping this shows that we are trying to work with him in a consistent manner, and make it as unpainful as possible,” said Conservation Agent Jane Pierce. “It’s going to be a give and take, I think.”
Nicholls, who was not present during Monday night’s discussion, had been issued a stop-work order in August for activities related to mucking out areas behind his home at the Neponset Reservoir shoreline and removing soil with a wheelbarrow.
This order — and attempts to serve it — prompted a standoff after Nicholls repeatedly refused conservation officials access to his property to conduct a proper site evaluation.
But following a contentious Sept. 19 meeting on the topic, Nicholls relented and granted Pierce access last Friday — with the expectation that a second visit would occur on Wednesday of this week.
Based on her observations, Pierce on Monday recommended an administrative enforcement and restoration order that would address conditions stemming from past disturbances while still enabling Nicholls to improve his property with plantings.
The first step, stabilizing an area leading down to the shoreline, would need to be undertaken before winter — either by planting quick-germinating ground cover or, alternately, installing fiber matting the prevent further erosion.
At that point, Nicholls would be required to hire a landscape restoration specialist to develop plans for restoring the disturbed area, work presumably to be undertaken next spring. Before then, however, any such plan would need to pass muster with the commission.
In addition, any soils and/or sediments dug from the reservoir and currently piled on Nicholls’ property would need to be covered against the elements pending the outcome of future soil tests.
“The key is working with him,” commission member David Opatka said of Nicholls. “It seems like he wants to do something to make his yard [look] good and learn a little bit more about things to put in the mud for native plants.”
Towards that end, Pierce said she already has compiled a list of native plants which might be used in any restoration efforts, adding that she believed Nicholls would be open to such a program.
“I think he will be agreeable to what we are requesting,” she said.